APW marching band Miles for Music 5K Walk/Run

PARISH - At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown marching band will hold it’s Second Annual Miles For Music 5K Walk/Run in the village of Parish.
This fundraiser will help to raise funds for the marching band to be able to participate in local parades as well as some national parades in the future.
Registration is now open and individual as well as family rates are available.
To register visit lightboxreg.com and scroll down to Oct. 12 and click on the APW Miles for Music registration tab. For more information visit the event website at apwbands.weebly.com/miles-for-music-5k.html.
This event is title sponsored by Oswego County Mutual Insurance Company in Parish. For a complete list of business sponsors visit the website.
