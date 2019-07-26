Arcade & Attica Railroad trip

CENTRAL SQUARE - The MIA senior group will leave the Central Square Walmart parking lot at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to go to Arcade. They will make a coffee stop along the way.
They will arrive at the Chanderson’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant for lunch.
Participants may choose from the following menu:
• Grilled salmon – Norwegian salmon grilled and basted with lemon and dill butter with jasmine rice (gluten free).
• Chicken Cordon Blue - breaded chicken cutlet stuffed with black-forest ham and Swiss cheese with mashed potatoes.
• NY strip steak - grilled 8 oz. steak with baked potato (gluten free).
• Blue-mushroom pasta - creamy blue cheese sauce tossed with al-dente pasta and sautéed with garlic bread (vegetarian).
All entrees are served with a chef salad with choice of dressing, fresh dinner rolls, sautéed vegetable (fresh seasonal vegetable), assorted cookies and brownies, coffee, tea, iced tea, and soft drinks.
Travelers will then board the Arcade & Attica Railroad for a 2 ½ hour ride. This is the last operating steam train excursion in New York state. This is an authentic short line railroad. The railroad holds the distinction of being one of the last “common carriers” — running freight and passenger trains weekly. People will exit the train at the half way point (Curriers Station) where there will be refreshments available to purchase and also the use of rest rooms.
Afterwards they will visit the Made in America Store for shopping. Then the group will depart for home.
Call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319 for reservation or questions. Prices for the trip is as follows: If 30 people are paid the price is $115, if 35 are paid the price is $109 and if 42 are paid it will $101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.