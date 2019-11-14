OSWEGO COUNTY — Oswego High School senior Miranda Gilbert qualified to compete in the state cross country championships Saturday at SUNY Plattsburgh, and along with a combined nine girls swimmers from Oswego and Mexico, was among the Section 3 athletes that secured bids to their respective state meets last weekend.
Mexico freshman Alexa vonHoltz qualified for the state swim championships in four different events, while the relay team of Riley Baxter, Evie Fontana, Carolyn Zedack, and Sydney Lawton will also represent the Tigers on Nov. 22-23 at Ithaca College.
The Buccaneers will send four swimmers to the state championship meet. Sydney DeLapp will compete in two events, including the 200 free relay with teammates Aunna Metslksy, Grace Wing, and Ciarrah Tynan.
The group of state qualifiers highlighted various Section 3 championship events involving area schools that were held last Friday-Sunday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gilbert placed 10th in the Section 3 Class A championship race last Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill with a time of 19 minutes and 54.4 seconds to secure the last individual berth into the state meet and the only among Oswego County participants, according to results at tullyrunners.com.
Classmate Molly FitzGibbons placed 11th in the Class A race (20:12) to help Oswego place fifth overall in the girls Class A team scores, one spot ahead of Central Square.
Fulton finished eighth in Class B, paced by the 14th-place showing of sophomore Abby Mainville (21:59), while Sandy Creek finished 11th in Class D. Phoenix and Pulaski finished 14th and 16th, respectively, in the girls Class C race.
Pulaski posted the highest team finish among area boys teams at the Section 3 cross country championships, placing eighth in Class C.
Oswego took ninth in Class A and was led by 16th-place finisher, junior Jason Purtell (17:34), while Central Square placed 11th. Fulton freshman Ryan Carroll finished 14th (18:49) to lead the Red Raiders to a 10th-place finish in the Class B race.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nine of the 40 swimmers from Section 3 that qualified for the state girls swimming championships — scheduled for Nov. 22-23 at Ithaca College — will be representing Mexico and Oswego, who finished fourth and sixth, respectively, at the Section 3 state qualifier last Sunday at Nottingham High School.
Mexico freshman Alexa vonHoltz will compete at the state championship meet for the third straight year — she was the first in program history to advance in 2017 — and will be joined by Riley Baxter, Evie Fontana, Carolyn Zedack, and Sydney Lawton, a quartet that will compete in the 200 free relay.
vonHoltz will participate in the 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 free, and 100 butterfly. Mexico also placed third in the team standings at last weekend’s Section 3 Class B championships.
Oswego sophomore Sydney DeLapp will make her second straight appearance at the state meet, and will race the 100 free. She will also join Aunna Metslksy, Grace Wing, and Ciarrah Tynan on the 200 free relay team for the Buccaneers, who posted a third-place showing in the Section 3 Class A championships last Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
The Oswego boys and girls varsity volleyball teams each extended their impressive Section 3 finalist streaks before falling to Jamesville-DeWitt in their respective fall championship games last Saturday.
The Oswego boys team reached its sixth straight Section 3 Division II title game before suffering a 3-1 setback to Jamesville-DeWitt. The Buccaneers, who finished with a 12-6 overall record, had won the Division II title in each of the previous five seasons.
The Oswego girls team lost to Jamesville-DeWitt, 3-1, in the Section 3 Class A championship game at Fayetteville-Manlius. The Buccaneers finished 8-8 overall and reached their seventh straight sectional final in their first year under coach Thomas Grover, who replaced longtime coach Ron Ahart following his retirement after the 2018-19 campaign.
