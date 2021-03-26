OSWEGO COUNTY — Through decades of involvement with high school football, David Johnson received his first complaints about the blistering cold and snow during the first day of practice.
The Phoenix varsity football coach is like many of his peers in Oswego County, guiding his program as all adjust to the bizarre circumstances of recently beginning their season in the early spring as part of the Fall 2 campaign in Section 3.
All eight area teams entered the week with plans to participate and most kicked off their condensed training camps on March 15, with games slated to begin as early as this weekend.
Snow fell in some areas and temperatures were below freezing as many took the field for the first time before giving way to warmer weather as the week progressed, contrasting the typical start to training camp in the mid-August heat.
“It was like, what, 18 degrees that first night, and the wind was blowing,” Johnson said. “It was cold and it was making it difficult for everybody out there to focus and stay concentrated and all that, but we worked through it, then we had a couple of nice days, so we got a lot of work done.”
The reversed climate surrounding is just one of the unique experiences upcoming for various Oswego County teams kicking off the season that was delayed this past fall due to COVID-19 concerns.
The condensed slate, which will consist of 4-5 games for most teams, will be highlighted by first-year head coaches, new turf fields debuting, several squads returning to the traditional 11-man format and an influx of new athletes freed up to try a fourth sport.
New Altmar-Parish-Williamstown coach, Jeff Bzdick, noted that players seem happy to play under any conditions after a layoff of nearly 18 months due the COVID-19 pandemic limiting any team gatherings for much of the past year.
“The thing that’s impressed me the most is the enthusiasm, the kids are so fired up for this,” said Bzdick, an APW alumi and coach in the program since 2004 who will head varsity for the first time. “It’s been incredible, I’m really proud of the kids for showing up like they have.”
Oswego High School will field a team for the first time since 2018 after canceling its 2019 varsity campaign due to an insufficient number of available players and is expected to play at the school’s new turf field.
Phoenix will also play its first home football games on turf at the renovated stadium at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The Firebirds have nearly doubled their roster size from the end of the most recent 2019 season as one of several teams benefitting in part from the four-season scholastic sports setup.
Phoenix has added several players from other sports, including the soccer team that played on the turf this past fall while football was delayed.
“It’s a lot of new kids, and obviously everybody on our team will contribute in some way, shape, or form as the season goes on, they just have to increase their knowledge of the game, and their comfortability level with confidence,” Johnson said. “Many kids have not worn pads before and they’re putting them on for the first time, really anxious and eager, and that’s a good sign.”
Football teams opened practice just two days after the end of the winter sports season on March 13. That quick turnaround created another timing irregularity for area teams to overcome, compared to starting fresh in the fall after a full summer of training.
“You get a nagging groin, or a hamstring pull, in such a shortened year, it could literally cost them their season,” Johnson said. “We’ve been fortunate, we had no one pull or strain anything the first week, and that was by design, we developed our drills and everything with that in mind.”
APW and Pulaski have returned to the traditional 11-man format after multiple seasons for each in the Section 3 Eight-Man Division to combat declining participation numbers. Both programs have worked quickly to teach the various changes that entails at each position.
They will compete mostly against other county schools as was originally planned prior to last fall’s postponement, creating a series of enjoyable area matchups over the next month.
“You cram four weeks of preseason into two weeks,” Bzdick said. “But they’ve been working hard and for the most part, we’re playing catch-up pretty well.”
Football is one of the high-risk winter sports underway after being postponed in the fall along with girls swimming and competitive cheer. Soccer and volleyball for both boys and girls also started recently for districts that opted out of those sports during the traditional fall season.
