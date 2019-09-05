Legal arguments in the case against the town of Boyston have been postponed.
Lawyers representing the town and plaintiff Chris Soderlund, a Boylston resident, were supposed to argue the case Friday, Sept. 6 in sstate Supreme Court in Oswego. But the case has been set now for Sept. 19.
Soderlund is suing the town of Boylston, stating the town has denied to give her copies of documents she requested through the state’s Freedom of Information Law.
In her court filing, Soderlund states she requested records concerning the town’s spending in its highway and general accounts in 2017. Through three requests, she has not received the information she wants, according to the court filing.
Soderlund’s lawyer, Cameron J. Macdonald, with the Government Justice Center in Albany, said Soderlund made at least three requests for information and she never received the information.
