Jeffrey A. Carroll, 46, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was sentenced Aug. 5 in Oswego County Court to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison upon his conviction for vehicular manslaughter.
The imposed sentence is the maximum that a court may impose for this crime.
Carroll admitted he drove a commercial vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic while impaired by marijuana March 30, 2019 in the town of Williamstown, causing a head-on collision that resulted in the death of 19-year old Mikayla Guile, who was driving in the other lane.
County Judge Donald E. Todd was the presiding judge. Lawyer Joseph Rodak of Oswego represented Carroll.
Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes expressed sympathy for the victim’s family, stating, “my heart goes out to Mikayla’s parents. They are living every parent’s nightmare, and I cannot imagine their loss.”
Oakes commended the court for imposing the maximum sentence, stating he believes Carroll should serve the full seven years.
Oakes expressed frustration over the fact that the state legislature has not amended the law to increases sentences, despite the fact that victims are regularly killed by drivers who are intoxicated or high. Oakes asked the public to please contact the governor and state legislators to ask for enhanced sentences for these types of cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.