OSWEGO – On June 14, 2020 at about 3:33 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department responded to the area of W. First St. at W. Utica Street for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival to the area, officers located an injured male on the stairs that lead from W. First St. to the West Linear Park. The male was transported by ambulance to the Oswego Hospital for treatment.
On June 15, 2020 at about 3:11 p.m., members of the Oswego City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam G. Bishop, born Feb. 18, 1978, who, after an investigation, allegedly confessed he was responsible for causing injury to the male that was located on the West Linear Park the day before.
Through their investigation, police say Bishop and the victim were familiar with each other. After a verbal dispute turned physical, police believe Bishop assaulted the victim, causing serious physical injury. Police believe Bishop took an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the victim at some point during the course of the alleged assault.
Bishop was charged with 1st degree assault and 1st degree robbery, both class B felonies.
Bishop was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
The victim is currently in critical but stable condition and is being treated at Upstate Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.
