An arrest has been made in the hit and run crash that seriously injured an Altmar-Parish-Williamstown teacher.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Coty L. Herrington, of Mexico, has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident ersulting in serious physical injury.
Herrington was arraigned in Mexico Town Court and sent to the Oswego County jail in lieu of $2500 cash or $5000 bond.
He will return to court Aug. 6.
Deputies said on July 17, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mcfee Ambulance and Mexico Fire Department responded to County Route 58 in the town of Mexico for a reported hit and run motor vehicle accident.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Chad Bigelow, of Mexico, was riding a peddle bike in a northwesterly direction on County Route 58 and the bike was struck by a motor vehicle traveling in the same direction. The vehicle left the scene. Bigelow was taken to Upstate University Hospital for further treatment.
On July 18, the vehicle involved in the crash was located in the village of Mexico and the owner of the car, Herrington, was interviewed and released.
On going investigation since the crash led to Herrington’s arrest July 24.
The case is still under investigation.
Bigelow is a teacher and technology specialist at APW Elementary School. He also serves on the Mexico Academy and Central Schools board of education.
His wife, Shannon Bigelow, posted information about the accident on Facebook a day and a half after the mishap.
“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and love we have received in the past 36 hours since Chad’s accident. Our family, friends and community have come together for us in the most precious and supportive way. I can’t even begin to thank everyone personally (though I will at a later time).”
She continued: “We could not ask for better people surrounding us in this and every season of our lives. Your prayers and help have sustained us. Chad has injuries from head to toe, and he will have a long recovery ahead of him. But he is alive. He is going to be okay. We are grateful.”
She thanked the sheriff’s office and District Attorney Gregory Oakes for the investigation into the accident. “Hundreds of people have messaged and texted and called to let me know that they’re praying. Your prayers are holding us up and moving heaven,” she said.
