Arrest made in Mexico BOCES shooting scare

MEXICO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept. has arrested one man and released two juveniles in connection with this morning’s investigation into a social media threat of a shooting at Mexico’s Citi BOCES.
Joshua Paoni, 27, of Cicero, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Paoni was detained by school resource officers Monday morning, Dec. 20 along with two juveniles parked in CiTi BOCES’ parking lot. Upon investigation, two handguns and drug paraphenalia were allegedly found in their possession. Paoni was arrested. The two juveniles, both students at CiTi BOCES were not charged and were released.
The CiTi BOCES campus was shut down for the remainder of the day and, according to police, all students were either returned to their home school or to their residence.
Paoni is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this evening.
An active police investigation is still attempting to establish whether there is a link between the threat made on social media and the incident in the CiTi BOCES parking lot.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (315) 349-3411.
