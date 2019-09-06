The Oswego City Police Department School Resource Officer, working with Oswego City School District Officials, identified the suspect in the Sept. 4 incident in which a call was made to 911 regarding a gun at the Oswego High School.
The school was placed on lockdown when the call was received.
The suspect who placed the 911 call reporting a false incident was identified as a 14-year-old male Oswego High School student. The identity of the student is not being released due to his age.
As a result of the investigation, the student will be processed through the juvenile justice system on a charge that, if committed by an adult, would amount to falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. A referral will be made to the Oswego City School District for further administrative action.
