Arts Center receives grant from city

FULTON - CNY Arts Center was awarded a $5,000 grant from Mayor Deana Michaels and the city of Fulton. The funds are designed to assist recovery from loss during the pandemic. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
“We are very grateful for all the support we have received during these difficult times,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director, “from many individuals and funders. We were bypassed for much of the government COVID relief because we do not have employees. And as recently as this month we have lost revenue from programming due to COVID precautions.
“We were very sad to postpone our Christmas production of Elf the Musical until January. It is another implication of the pandemic that continues to inflict damage.
“We have survived and kept the doors open because of the generosity of gifts like this,” Fox continues. “We appreciate the support of the city at this critical time and look forward to a strong relationship working to build a better future for Fulton.”
For more information on the nonprofit organization visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.