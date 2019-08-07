Construction is underway on a new wheelchair lift at the main entrance to the CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton.
Arts Center Executive Director Nancy Fox said putting in the lift will help all people with disabilities come into the center and enjoy the various arts programming.
“Part of our plan from the beginning was to make the center accessible,” she said, noting the center opened at its new site at 121 Cayuga St., Fulton in February 2019. “There is a small ramp there for the time being, but when we moved in, there were four entrances and not a single one was accessible.”
Fox said the new wheelchair lift will help people access the basement area where many programs are held and other parts of the site. She said there is a stair lift for getting to the mezzanine area of the center, but people in wheelchairs who could not transfer to the stair lift and then back into their wheelchair would not be able to use that device.
She also said three of the seven bathrooms in the center already are accessible for the disabled.
Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications assistant for the Arc of Oswego County, said the agency is pleased the wheelchair lift is being installed.
“Any improvements that allow our people to have access and attend their programs and events is wonderful,” she said. She added that many Arc clients regularly go to programs at the CNY Community Arts Center.
“Individuals in our Community Habilitation and Respite programs regularly attend their shows, and we’re thrilled in this progress towards a more inclusive, accessible downtown!” according to a Facebook post by the Arc.
Fox said workers are continuing to complete the work to get ready for complete installation of the wheelchair lift. She said the actual installation could be the week of Aug. 5.
