Assembly Minority Conference re-elects Will Barclay as Minority Leader

ALBANY - The Assembly Republican Conference has elected Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) as Leader of the Minority Conference. The leadership vote was held at the Capitol, in advance of the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session.
“I am profoundly grateful to the members of this Conference for the confidence and trust they’ve placed in me. It’s an honor to work alongside them,” Leader Barclay said. “Day in and day out, they’re fighting to improve the lives of the people they represent. With the start of a new legislative session right around the corner, I’m looking forward to getting back to Albany and continuing our efforts to make New York safer, more affordable and more prosperous for families and businesses.”
Leader Barclay was first elected to the state Assembly in November 2002 and elected Minority Leader in January 2020. During his tenure in the Assembly he has served in various positions within the Conference, including Ranking Minority Member on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee, Deputy Minority Leader, Assistant Minority Leader and Chairman of the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.
“Throughout the election season, members of our Conference heard from so many people who believe New York is headed in the wrong direction. Families and businesses have been pouring out of our state for better opportunities elsewhere,” Leader Barclay said. “The failed polices of One-Party Rule need to be changed and challenged, or else that trend will continue. I know Assembly Republicans will help bring about that necessary change.”
A lifelong resident of Central New York, Leader Barclay represents the 120th Assembly District, which includes Oswego County as well as parts of Jefferson and Cayuga counties. He resides in Pulaski with his wife Margaret and two sons.
