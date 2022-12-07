Assembly Minority Conference re-elects Will Barclay as Minority Leader

Leader Will Barclay

ALBANY - The Assembly Republican Conference has elected Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) as Leader of the Minority Conference. The leadership vote was held at the Capitol, in advance of the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session.

“I am profoundly grateful to the members of this Conference for the confidence and trust they’ve placed in me. It’s an honor to work alongside them,” Leader Barclay said. “Day in and day out, they’re fighting to improve the lives of the people they represent. With the start of a new legislative session right around the corner, I’m looking forward to getting back to Albany and continuing our efforts to make New York safer, more affordable and more prosperous for families and businesses.”

