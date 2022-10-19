Assembly Minority Conference to hold task force on school safety and security

ALBANY - The Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety and Security has been formed to collect feedback from stakeholders across the state in response to the increased acts of violence in schools and to effectively address measures to keep children and educators safe while on school grounds. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) has named Assemblymen Joseph M. Giglio (R,C,I-Gowanda), Doug Smith (R,C,I-Holbrook) and Mike Reilly (R,C-Staten Island) as task force co-chairmen.
“The most strategic way to improve any segment of public policy is with information, collaboration and strategy. That is what we are aiming for here with these important student safety forums,” said Assemblyman Giglio, a former member of law enforcement. “With insight from principal stakeholders – particularly parents, administrators, school faculty and staff – and local officials and law enforcement, we will better be able to address this important topic. I look forward to working with them, and hearing about their ‘best practices,’ as we continue to build a better, safer New York in the hopes of giving parents peace of mind when they send their children off to learn each day.”
Feedback from education professionals, mental-health experts, parents, law-enforcement officials and other community stakeholders in New York state will assist the conference with suggestions and solutions to improve school safety and security.
“School safety and security continue to be a major priority for me, my colleagues and many other state and local officials in New York,” said Assemblyman Smith, a former math teacher. “By coming together to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of our current operations, we can better protect our children from whatever threats they may face while on school grounds. As a parent, teacher and legislator, I am proud to be part of this effort and am eager to hear firsthand from those dealing with these issues on a daily basis what seems to work, what doesn’t and where improvements can be made.”
“As past president of Community Education Council 31 for New York City public schools, I worked tirelessly for years to improve the safety of our school children and educators. It is tragic that acts of violence have infiltrated schools and terrorized students, but the only way to move forward is with air-tight preparation and planning,” said Assemblyman Reilly, a former Lieutenant with the NYPD. “These forums represent an important step in that preparation and ensuring school officials, first responders and parents are on the same page, and I am certain we will find ways to better secure our school buildings and infrastructure.”
At the conclusion of the forums, a report including a summary of findings and targeted solutions will be generated and brought to the Legislature and presented to the governor. The regional forums have been scheduled as follows:
• The Long Island Forum will be held the from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph’s University, O’Connor Hall Auditorium, located at 155 W. Roe Blvd, Patchogue, hosted by Assemblyman Doug Smith;
• The Staten Island/NYC Regional Forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Public School 8, located at 112 Lindenwood Road, Staten Island, hosted by Assemblyman Michael Tannousis;
• The Central New York Regional Forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES’ Main Campus, in the Small Seneca Conference Room, located at 110 Elwood Davis Road, Liverpool, hosted by Assemblyman John Lemondes;
• The Rochester Regional Forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Ogden Town Hall, located at 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport, hosted by Assemblyman Josh Jensen; and
• The Capital Region Forum will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, Room C, located at 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park, hosted by Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.
Additional details will be provided in the near future. For more information about the task force, contact the Assembly Minority Office of Public Affairs at 518-455-5073.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.