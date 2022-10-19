Assembly Minority Conference to hold task force on school safety and security

ALBANY - The Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety and Security has been formed to collect feedback from stakeholders across the state in response to the increased acts of violence in schools and to effectively address measures to keep children and educators safe while on school grounds. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) has named Assemblymen Joseph M. Giglio (R,C,I-Gowanda), Doug Smith (R,C,I-Holbrook) and Mike Reilly (R,C-Staten Island) as task force co-chairmen.

“The most strategic way to improve any segment of public policy is with information, collaboration and strategy. That is what we are aiming for here with these important student safety forums,” said Assemblyman Giglio, a former member of law enforcement. “With insight from principal stakeholders – particularly parents, administrators, school faculty and staff – and local officials and law enforcement, we will better be able to address this important topic. I look forward to working with them, and hearing about their ‘best practices,’ as we continue to build a better, safer New York in the hopes of giving parents peace of mind when they send their children off to learn each day.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.