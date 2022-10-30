Assembly Minority Leader Barclay announces state aid for Fulton Public Library construction

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that the Fulton Public Library will receive nearly $44,000 in state funding to implement needed upgrades and improve access to the facility. Through a grant award of $43,688, the library will rebuild its handicap ramp, install roof diverters and replace the front handrail.
This funding is part of a $34 million capital fund for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2021-22 State Budget. In total, the New York State Education Department and State Library system approved 223 construction awards to renovate public libraries and public library systems in New York state from the fund.
“I am pleased that the Fulton Public Library will receive essential funding to update its building and improve accessibility for its patrons,” said Barclay. “Libraries are community hubs that provide resources for people of all walks of life. Investing in our libraries helps strengthen our communities. I am pleased to advocate for capital funds for libraries in our state budget to help ensure their futures.”
Eligible projects for state funding through the library construction and broadband infrastructure program include: financing construction of new library buildings; construction of additions to existing buildings and renovation and/or rehabilitation of existing space including roof replacements; purchase and installation of alternative energy resources and new HVAC systems, windows, doors and lighting systems; electrical upgrades; and construction of new or replacement of old walkways and parking lots. Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority.
