Assembly Minority Leader Barclay announces state aid for Fulton Public Library construction

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that the Fulton Public Library will receive nearly $44,000 in state funding to implement needed upgrades and improve access to the facility. Through a grant award of $43,688, the library will rebuild its handicap ramp, install roof diverters and replace the front handrail.

This funding is part of a $34 million capital fund for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2021-22 State Budget. In total, the New York State Education Department and State Library system approved 223 construction awards to renovate public libraries and public library systems in New York state from the fund.

