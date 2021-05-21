PULASKI — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) came home to meet with constituents in the courthouse named for his father on perhaps the nicest day so far this spring, Saturday, May 15.
The beautiful weather may have actually kept attendance at this town hall meeting down, and Barclay more than understood that. Many were out just across the street at a downtown crafts show. Possibly they felt safe enough, with the weather good enough, for the first time in a long time and were enjoying themselves outdoors.
And so, it was a small gathering, but an informative one nonetheless. And it got underway rather informally even before the scheduled 10:30 a.m. starting time with, of course, what else?, questions about masks.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, May 17 that the state will follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidance on masks starting Wednesday, May 19. But as of the morning of Barclay’s town hall meeting, the governor was holding firm to New York’s mask mandate despite the CDC stating it was no longer recommended for people who have been fully vaccinated.
“What’s irritating me,” Barclay said of Cuomo’s insistence on the mask mandate in New York, “is the governor always says, ‘Let’s follow the science, let’s follow the science.’ Here the CDC’s saying, ‘Don’t worry about it as long as you’ve been vaccinated,’ and he says we’ve got to look out. If that doesn’t illustrate his love of control and power, I don’t know what does.”
Barclay doesn’t personally object to masks, but finds Cuomo hypocritical.
“To my mind, it’s a small price to pay,” he said of wearing a mask. He also endorsed vaccination.
“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” he said. “I don’t think we should mandate it, but I think it’s worth it. I think it’s safe. If it lowers our infection rate, we ought to be doing it.”
One man in attendance called the governor’s stance on masks a “mixed message.”
Barclay responded, “It’s been a mixed message from the start. He’s always saying, ‘Let’s follow the science.’ The indoor dining ban was crazy. That’s 1.4% of transmission, according to the governor’s own contact tracers. At home is where 75% of the people are getting it, within their own family group.”
Barclay’s message to his constituents that morning was far from mixed, but it had its moments of worry and pessimism combined with moments of optimism.
After someone remarked that the price of lumber has gone “sky high,” claiming an eight-foot two-by-four is now going for $13.50, Barclay remarked, “Gas, lumber. I worry about inflation. It makes me a little nervous. You want a little inflation, but this thing could get out of control with all that money being pumped into the system.”
While some of that money’s coming from the federal government, Barclay worries far too much of it is coming from the state.
“I’m a little disheartened right now,” Barclay said as he began his commentary on the present state of Albany politics. “I’ve been in politics a long time, and I’ve dealt with New York state and the Legislature and the governor for a long time, but I think just like everybody else, I’m a little frustrated with the way things are going. Very often with the budget there are things I vote for and things I don’t. This budget I just think was so hard to defend, I ended up voting against it all as more of a protest vote. There are obviously some things I like in it, but when you’re spending $212 billion on a state budget and you compare that to other states, you look at Florida it’s got a budget of $92 billion; Texas, the second-biggest state, it’s got a $110-billion budget. And I point out California, twice the population of New York state, but their budget’s $226 or $227 billion, and they’ve got twice the population, and our budget’s $212 billion. You’ve got to question how that’s going to be sustainable. It’s true we got a lot of federal aid. It’s one of the reasons the budget was higher this year, but I haven’t seen ever in my time a budget go down, so when that federal aid runs out next year, guess what? They’re going to be coming to you for money.
“So, I’m worried,” he continued. “I’ve always been worried about this. When I started in the Legislature I think the budget was $78 billion. So, in my time, it’s gone from $78 billion to $212 billion. It’s not sustainable. We’re a big, high-tax state, and they’ve raised taxes again. They raised corporate taxes this year, they raised taxes on the ultra-wealthy. And that’s great, I mean, it raises revenue, but ultimately they’re going to be coming to the middle class. And we already do it, frankly. It’s not all through income taxes. We’ve got sales tax, we’ve got property tax, we tax health insurance. There’s a proposal out there that’s going to increase the gas tax by 55 cents a gallon. You name it, in New York state, we tax it, whether it’s fees, taxes, whatever. And the results are people are leaving New York. We saw it in the census. We’re losing a congressional seat. We’ve lost over a million people in the last decade. So, that’s troublesome to me. The pandemic, the handling of the pandemic in New York state, it’s been a disaster in my mind. We had the governor out there saying he’s provided terrific leadership, but we have 55,000 COVID deaths tragically in New York state. That’s the second-highest in the country, and on a per-capita basis, we’re also the second-highest, just behind New Jersey. So, I don’t know how you can say you had great leadership when you’re leading the country in deaths. So, I think that’s problematic. Also, we have the nursing home death coverup in that executive order, and just based on that executive order, I don’t understand how you could think that was a good idea, putting people with COVID back into nursing homes. Of course you’re going to increase the deaths there, and that’s exactly what happened. And they should now be willing to own up to that and report accurate numbers whether it’s to the public or even to the legislature. I think it’s beyond disgraceful. There should be accountability there, and we’re going to keep pushing that until there is accountability there.
“One good thing,” he added on a brighter note, “there’s a lot of money coming in. Localities are getting a lot of money.”
He said this year’s $41 billion education portion of the budget is more money than two-thirds of the other states’ total budgets.
“It’s a lot of money,” he said. “Same with healthcare. Medicaid is the biggest budget item we have. One of the big issues that they’re trying to accomplish before the end of session is government-run health care.”
Barclay put the cost of that healthcare at $250 billion a year.
“The budget is $212 billion, we raise about $90 billion in revenue in New York state. So, can anyone explain to me how we’re going to socialize healthcare at $250 billion?” he asked. “It’ll bankrupt the state. The numbers, unfortunately, don’t add up. They try to make this argument saying it’s more efficient. I doubt it. I’m really suspect that the government’s going to run something more efficiently than a non-government entity, but, even if that’s the case, I don’t know how you can get that efficient if you’re only raising $90 billion and the whole cost is $250 billion. So, those are some of the issues. We used to have a governor who was somewhat of a pragmatist, I suppose, who wasn’t so far to the left. Unfortunately, because the City’s gone so far to the left, we have six Socialists in the assembly. They’re not Democrats, they’re Socialists. But they’re pushing everything leftward. The governor, because he’s in a weakened state has gone leftward. He hasn’t been able to push back, unfortunately, on some of these poor ideas like the budget. In past years, he was able to push back. He’s lost the political power to be able to do that. That doesn’t behoove our state at all.”
Barclay called the legislature “anti-nuclear, which makes no sense for efficient, no-emission electricity. And God forbid we put any windmills or solar panels down in suburban areas like Long Island or the Sound or the City,” he said, “because everybody’s against it. So they want us to have all those inefficient, renewable things up here so everybody can say we have green energy. They’ve stopped every pipeline down there. So now, to get gas into Long Island, they have to truck it in, which is 10 times worse environmentally. None of this is based on good policy or science, it’s just a knee-jerk reaction saying we want green energy at any cost. Nothing wrong with green energy, but the windmills don’t always turn. The sun doesn’t always shine. You need that base load to hold the system. And so, it’s more expensive, it’s inefficient, and ultimately we’re going to have to keep the so-called polluters on line because we’re still going to need electricity. So, it’s a mess. I would say our energy policy continues to be a mess. It’s getting worse, unfortunately.”
The anti-nuclear sentiment is a “residual mentality from the 70s,” he said.
“They have taken local control to some extent away from us making the decision about what we want here, and unfortunately, it’s all to appease downstate.
“Solar is not as intrusive,” Barclay said, “but the panels, a lot of pollution goes into making those panels, and they only last for 20 years, and then you’ve got to get rid of them. They’re toxic too. So we’re trying to change from one thing to another, and, again, it’s frustrating because I don’t think it’s necessarily based on any great science. By the way, New York state’s emissions are only 0.5% of global emissions. So, we’re doing all this stuff, it’s going to cost somewhere up to $50 or $60 billion, to what end? No end. This is a fight to fight though. There’s a lot of rhetoric out there versus what actually is based on good sound policy.”
Looking back on his votes over the past COVID year, Barclay stood by them, though with some reservation.
“I voted to give the governor that power at that time because we didn’t know what to expect. I would never apologize for giving that power at that time, with what we knew, to the governor. I should have been a little wiser to think that this is one guy who’s going to run with that. And then I thought it was reasonable to take that power back.”
Barclay’s thoughts were turned to the state of criminal justice by Oswego Mayor William Barlow’s comment that an Oswego man had recently been arrested 18 times in four days and was, for the most part, released on appearance tickets.
Barclay responded with a recitation of murder statistics in a number of large New York state cities along with comments on the state’s bail reform.
“New York City, murder up 24%; Albany up 300%; Syracuse, murder up 55%; Rochester, murder up 59%; Buffalo, murder up 36%. That’s just the murder rate. Shooting went through the roof. This didn’t just happen coincidentally. It’s happening because of policies that have been instituted. It’s bail reform and Raise the Age. What it essentially does is not allow the system to institutionalize anybody. They’re just put back on the street. And until we get that problem taken care of, I’m worried that it’s going to continue to spread. So, there’s a lot of issues I think we’ve got to push back against, and that’s what I’m going to do, and that’s what our conference will continue to do.”
He said his work load has increased considerably since being elected minority leader. “One thing it requires me to do is travel a lot,” he said. “It does make me optimistic, getting out you see a lot of things you wouldn’t otherwise see. I think that makes me a better legislator. It gives me a better perspective on what’s going on in the state.”
He went on to say travel has shown him that labels often attached to big cities are often overstated. He said he’s found himself in New York City surrounded by people who would never call themselves conservative but are still concerned with the fiscal management of the state.
“You can be a Democrat and still be concerned with the way the state has handled the pandemic,” Barclay said, “and you can be a Republican and be concerned with education.” The typical labels, he said, don’t always fit.
Perhaps buoyed by those rather upbeat reflections, he ended the morning’s discussion on a positive and optimistic note.
“Government takes leadership, it takes vision, and it takes execution. That’s what we need in leaders,” he said.
“I call ‘em like I see ‘em. Sometimes I’m wrong, sometimes I’m right. If Republicans were pushing some of this stuff that’s being done in Albany, hopefully, I would speak up and say I don’t think that’s right too. So, I just try to call ‘em like I see ‘em and respond to the constituency that I have here.”
Mindful of that constituency here in Pulaski on a beautiful spring day far from the pace of Albany politics, in a place named for his father, back in his hometown, Barclay seemed to come back to what mattered most.
“We live in a great area,” he said, “let’s face it. It’s beautiful, its geographical location, we have a great workforce, we have natural resources. We’ve just got to get out of our own way and stop passing some of these policies that are killing us, and then let the area speak for itself, and I think ultimately, it’ll be great.”
