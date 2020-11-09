Oswego’s 120th district assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Barclay Monday night.
“As a precautionary measure, I took a COVID-19 test today,” Barclay said. “Regrettably, I have tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, I feel it important to inform the members of the community and my colleagues.
“In recent days, I have had little to no activity outside of my home, and have not traveled outside the region since returning from a trip to Albany early last week. Since the start of the outbreak, I have taken social-distancing guidelines and prevention protocols very seriously, and I encourage others to continue to do so.
“I’m optimistic,” Barclay concluded, “for a quick turnaround in the near future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.