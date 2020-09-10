FULTON — Assemblyman Will Barclay reminded children who participated in this year’s Assembly Summer Reading Challenge to send in their completed challenge forms. Students who read at least 15 minutes per day for 40 days between July and August should send completed reading challenge forms to Leader Barclay’s office.
This year, Minority Leader Barclay announced he will mail all participants an official Assembly certificate, a free book and a personalized bookmark.
“I love hearing from the families who participate in this challenge and learning what kids are reading. Even though we are unable to host a celebration event this year to recognize the children in person, I encourage families to take the time to submit the completed challenges so the kids can be recognized by mail. Leisure reading is one of the best ways kids can spend their time, and I applaud the young families who are encouraging reading at home,” said Leader Barclay.
Families can mail or drop off their completed forms to Minority Leader Barclay’s office or mail them to 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069. Completed forms may also be emailed to barclayw@nyassembly.gov. If people would like to receive a reading challenge, contact the office at 315-598-5185 or email at barclayw@nyassembly.gov to request one or visit https://assembly.state.ny.us/mem/William-A-Barclay/story/93162 to download a new form.
