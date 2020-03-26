Assistance re-certification deadlines extended due to coronavirus

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services recently announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is extending the period for certain TA/MA/SNAP and SNAP-only re-certifications that were scheduled to expire in March, April and May.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented some households from submitting re-certification forms in a timely manner. As a result, the deadline has been moved back by three months throughout New York state.
This means that if a case was scheduled to re-certify by March 31, it now must be re-certified by June 30. Those whose cases were scheduled to re-certify by April 30, now have until July 31, and those scheduled for May 31 now have until Aug. 31.
The March extension is only for those cases that were scheduled to be re-certified by March 31 and did not get processed yet.
If a re-certification was processed and the district determined that the case is no longer eligible for TA/MA/SNAP or SNAP-only benefits due to excess income, failure to provide required documentation or any other reason, the household is not eligible for an extension.
Those cases eligible for the extension will automatically be authorized for three additional months of TA/MA/SNAP or SNAP-only benefits, allowing time for a re-certification determination to be made.
Re-certifications must be completed by the new extended deadline or TA/MA/SNAP or SNAP-only benefits will end.
Be advised that Oswego County DSS staff are working remotely, so calls about an application or re-certification appointments may come from a blocked number as staff are using cell phones to reach out to the public. If expecting a call from DSS, stay by the phone number given to them, so not to miss the call.
If people have questions about a case, email SNAP@oswegocounty.com or temporaryassistance@oswegocounty.com. If people don’t have access to email, call 315-963-5021. People may also visit the DSS website at www.oswegocounty.com/dss.
