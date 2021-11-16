AT&T boosts network speeds for Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - AT&T has expanded its wireless network to provide stronger coverage across the Central New York region that will improve mobile broadband coverage in Oswego County and improve public safety.
The company added a new a new cell site in the village of Mexico to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.
This new cell site boosts coverage, capacity and service around the village of Mexico, in addition to new sites in Altmar, Cleveland, Fulton East, Fulton North, Oswego Speedway, Sand Ridge and West Amboy. This marks AT&T’s eighth new cell site in Oswego County since 2020.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government for public safety purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.