AT&T boosts network speeds for Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Oswego County got a big boost in wireless connectivity. The company added multiple new cell sites to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service. This investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
These new cell sites boost coverage and capacity in and around Oswego County, including Phoenix, Palermo, the town of Schroeppel, Route 48, the town of Mexico, Route 104, the town of West Monroe, and the Hamlets of Howardville and Albion. They’ve built more than 15 new cell sites in Oswego County since 2020.
This helps New York residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. They look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can use Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.
Go to http://newyork.att.com/ to learn more about how AT&T is supporting New York. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.
