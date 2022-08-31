Aug. 23rd’s congressional and state senatorial primary unofficial results

OSWEGO COUNTY – Here are the unofficial results of Aug. 23rd’s congressional and state senatorial primaries as of Monday, Aug. 23, according to the Oswego County Board of Elections:
Oswego County will be represented by two congressional districts, the 22nd and the 24th.
The 22nd congressional district will only represent a very small percentage of the county’s population as it is primarily centered on a sliver of the town of Constantia, mainly in the village of Cleveland. In both the Republican and Democratic primaries there, Oswegonians did pick the unofficial winner of the entire 22nd district. Republican Brandon M. Williams defeated highly-favored Steve Wells in a major upset. In Oswego County, Williams received 17 votes to Wells’ 10.
In the 22nd congressional district Democratic primary. Francis Conole came out the unofficial winner in a four-way race. Oswego County gave him three votes to runner-up Sarah Klee Hood’s two. Both Sam Roberts and Chol Majok received no votes.
And so, in November, in the 22nd district, it will be Democrat Francis Conole running against Brandon M. Williams for Congress.
In the 24th congressional district, which represents almost all of Oswego County, Republicans here chose the overall unofficial winner Claudia Tenney who received 3,458 votes to Mario Fratto’s 1,053 and George K. Phillips’ 295. There were also 13 write-in votes cast.
There was no Democratic primary in the 24th. Steve Holden is the unopposed Democratic candidate and will face Tenney in the November general election for Congress.
As far as the New York State Senate race is concerned, Oswego County is divided into two districts, the 49th and 50th, both of which represent large parts of the county.
The 49th senatorial district includes the Oswego County towns of Mexico, Parish, New Haven, Richland, Sandy Creek, Amboy, Albion, Williamstown, Boylston, Orwell and Redfield.
The 50th senatorial district represents the rest of Oswego County.
There was no primary in either the Republican or Democratic party for the 49th senatorial district. Republican, Conservative Mark Walczyk of Watertown, currently state assemblyman from the 116th District, will be the new state senator from the 49th as he had no opposition from either party.
There was also no primary in either party for the 50th senatorial district. There, Rebecca Shiroff is the unopposed Republican candidate. She will face incumbent Democratic State Senator John Mannion in November. He is also the unopposed candidate for his party’s nomination.
