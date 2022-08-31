Aug. 23rd’s congressional and state senatorial primary unofficial results

OSWEGO COUNTY – Here are the unofficial results of Aug. 23rd’s congressional and state senatorial primaries as of Monday, Aug. 23, according to the Oswego County Board of Elections:

Oswego County will be represented by two congressional districts, the 22nd and the 24th.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.