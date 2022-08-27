Back to school, back to faith

OSWEGO - Christ the Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community for the city of Oswego and town of Scriba, will offer Faith Formation classes for the 2022-2023 school year. The schedule is as follows:
• Grades one through six, including second grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start Sunday, Sept. 25, 9-10 a.m.
• 2nd Grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start Monday, September 26, 6-7 p.m.
• Grades seven through 10 (including Confirmation) at the Newman Center, classes start Sunday, Oct. 16, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
All classes, except grades seven through 10, are held at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 134 E. Fifth St. in Oswego. Classes for grades seven through 10 are held at the Newman Center, 36 New St. in Oswego.
Call 315-343-2333 for more information.
