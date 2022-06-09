OSWEGO — Marcus Miller’s bail was set Monday at $1 million by Oswego County Court Judge Karen Brandt Brown.
The city man is accused of aiming a loaded shotgun at his wife during a dispute over a cellphone with at least one child present on May 2. He then barricaded himself inside his East Seventh Street home as police cordoned the area and a 9½-hour standoff and negotiation ensued.
Miller, 39, ultimately came out of his home, was taken into custody without incident, and was charged with felony first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. His wife and child had not been held hostage, according to police.
Miller was arraigned last month in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to county jail.
Brandt Brown handed down the high bail ruling in light of Miller’s previous criminal history, which includes recent matters that have yet to be resolved.
For a year now, Miller has been out on $25,000 bail on attempted murder charges from June 2021. Oswego County sheriff’s deputies allege Miller stabbed a man he knew seven times, including twice in the neck, on June 12, 2021. Miller was initially charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Attempted murder was later added.
Five years prior to the stabbing, Miller was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, according to state police. He was accused of trying to rob a man at gunpoint.
Monday’s hearing did not address Miller’s charges related to the 2021 stabbing. Those, according to the court, will be the subject of Miller’s next court appearance, which will be virtual on the morning of June 14.
Oswego City Police were dispatched to Miller’s residence at 12:51 p.m. May 2 for a domestic dispute complaint. A one-block area was secured after police say Miller refused to exit the home.
Police said Miller’s wife and at least one of his children got out of the home during the standoff.
“There was no hostage. He wasn’t withholding anyone. He did not want to come out and cooperate. That’s why it took so long. With the threat of a weapon in play, we didn’t want to endanger him or ourselves or anyone in that surrounding area. So we slowed it down,” Oswego Police Capt. Damian Waters said in an earlier interview.
Waters said there were mental health counselors on scene from Liberty Resources and trained crisis negotiators from city police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
“It took a little bit, but no one was hurt, and we’re just glad it was able to be brought to a peaceful resolution,” Waters said.
