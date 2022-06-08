OSWEGO – Bail was set at $1 million June 6 by County Court Judge Karen Brandt Brown on Marcus Miller, charged with allegedly holding a loaded shotgun on his wife in a dispute over a cellphone with at least one child present on May 2, then barricading himself inside his East Seventh Street home as police cordoned off the area and a nine-and-a-half hour standoff and negotiation ensued.
Miller, 39, ultimately came out of his home, was taken into custody without incident, and was charged with first degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. His wife and child had not been held hostage, according to police.
Miller was transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was arraigned and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
The June 6 hearing was basically a bail hearing on these most-recent charges which are yet to be dealt with by the Oswego City Court. Brandt Brown handed down the high bail ruling in light of Miller’s previous criminal history, one that also has not yet been totally resolved.
For a year now, Miller has been out on $25,000 bail on attempted murder charges dating back to June 2021. Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies allege Miller stabbed a man he knew seven times, including twice in the neck, on June 12, 2021. Miller was initially charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Those charges were later upgraded to include attempted murder.
Five years prior to the alleged attempted murder, Miller was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, according to State Police, who alleged Miller tried to rob a man at gunpoint.
The June 6 hearing did not address Miller’s year-old attempted murder charges. Those, according to the court, will be the subject of Miller’s next court appearance, which will be virtual, on the morning of June 14.
