MEXICO - The next barbecue for the North Mexico Union Church will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Dinners and halves will be available until sold out. Takeout’s are also available.
The menu includes: ½ chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, salad, pickles, roll along with desert and drinks.
The church is located just three miles north of the village of Mexico just off Route 3 on the corner of North Church and Kranz Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.