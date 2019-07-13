PULASKI - At 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 the Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club will host a barbecue.
Menu includes: Half a chicken, turkey leg or pulled pork sandwich (pick one) and Grandma Brown Baked Beans, salt potatoes or macaroni salad (pick two). Cost for dinner is $10. If people just want meat and no sides the cost is $6.
They will also hold a basket raffle, 50/50 raffle and a 2019 spring raffle.
The club is located at 5001 N. Jefferson St., (Route 11), Pulaski (across from National Grid).
