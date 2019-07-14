Barclay encourages summer reading with 40-Day challenge

FULTON - Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I—Pulaski) is once again challenging the children in the community to read for at least 15 minutes a day for 40 days throughout July and August as part of the New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge.
Assemblyman Barclay’s brochure features a calendar with space to keep track of reading time. Once completed, readers are asked to send the forms into the office in order to be recognized for their hard work and dedication with a New York State Assembly Excellence in Reading Certificate.
“Reading is a cumulative skill, which means that the more kids read or are read to, generally the better readers they become. In addition, study after study shows that children who read for leisure in the summer months maintain knowledge they acquired in the school year which helps prevent what is known as the summer slide,” said Barclay. “Every year the response to the program grows. It’s inspiring to see all the readers excited about books.”
Brochures are available at the assemblyman’s office. Call (315) 598-5185 to obtain copies or email mailing address to barclaw@assembly.state.ny.us or stop by the office at the Oswego County Office Building, 200 N. Second St., Fulton to pick one up. Those who complete the challenge are also are invited to a party in early fall to celebrate their participation.
