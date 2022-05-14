Barclay partners with local libraries to distribute free COVID test kits

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that he is partnering with local libraries within the 120th Assembly District to distribute free COVID-19 test kits. The kits were provided to Leader Barclay’s office by the state Office of General Services.
To pick up test kits, people may visit a local library in the region. Anyone interested is encouraged to call ahead to confirm the library’s hours of operation or visit the following websites: https://www.ncls.org/oswego-county-libraries/; https://www.ncls.org/jefferson-county-libraries/; and https://www.bville.lib.ny.us/.
The libraries that are distributing COVID-19 test kits include:
Oswego Public Library, 120 E. Second St., Oswego, (315) 341-5867;
Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St., Fulton, (315) 592-5159;
Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 E. Genesee St., Baldwinsville, (315) 635-5631;
Central Square Public Library, 637 S. Main St., Central Square, (315) 668-6104;
Pulaski Public Library, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski, (315) 298-2717;
Phoenix Public Library, 34 Elm St., Phoenix, (315) 695-4355;
Parish Public Library, 3 Church St., Parish, (315) 625-7130;
Ainsworth Memorial Library, 6064 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, (315) 387-3732;
Mexico Public Library, 3269 Main St., Mexico, (315) 963-3012;
Cogswell Free Library, 1999 County Route 2, Orwell, (315) 298-5563;
Williamstown Public Library, 2877 County Route 17, Williamstown, (315) 964-2802;
Ellisburg Free Library, 12117 NY-193, Ellisburg, (315) 846-5087;
Belleville Philomathean Free Library, 8086 County Route 75, Belleville, (315) 846-5103; and
Mannsville Free Library, 106 Lilac Park Dr., Mannsville, (315) 465-4049.
