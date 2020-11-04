PULASKI — Republican William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, has held on to his 120th Assembly District Seat after resoundingly defeating Democratic challenger Gail E. Tosh, according to unofficial results.
According to the state Board of Elections, 37,185 voters cast ballots for Mr. Barclay giving him 71% of the vote. Ms. Tosh has 12,630 votes Tuesday evening.
Mr. Barclay, who has represented the 120th District since 2013, is the Republican minority leader in the Assembly. He previously represented the 124th District in the Assembly from 2003 to 2013.
