Barclay to provide free COVID-19 rapid tests at Fulton War Memorial

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay will host a COVID-19 test giveaway from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway in the city of Fulton. Up to two test kits are available per household and supply is limited. In addition to test kits, Leader Barclay’s office will also give away free KN95 masks, up to four per household.
“With cases in our community increasing, these tests are particularly hard to come by. I hope that the giveaway provides some relief to families and residents who need to have them on hand as we wait for COVID rates to subside,” said Leader Barclay.
City of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department and Fulton Fire Department will be on hand to assist in the giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.