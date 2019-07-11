Barclay welcomes Fulton Fire Department Chief to capitol

Assemblyman Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) welcomed city of Fulton Fire Department Chief David Eiffe, left, to Albany on May 20 during National Emergency Medical Services week. “I’d like to thank Chief Eiffe for taking the time to visit the Capitol and for advocating on behalf of firefighters and EMS personnel statewide,” said Barclay. “Many of these hard-working individuals are volunteers and sacrifice time with their friends and family to keep our community safe,” said Barclay.

