OSWEGO - In a well-coordinated March 4 press conference intended to reassure the public its local government and local healthcare network are prepared to deal with the potential complexities presented by the expanding spread of the coronovirus, Mayor William Barlow, along with a considerable array of community leaders representing police, fire, healthcare, county government, and SUNY Oswego, detailed each organization’s preparedness both alone and in partnership with the other organizations in defense of the community.
The idea to communicate Oswego’s state of coordinated readiness came to Barlow two days earlier.
“I was paying attention to the federal and state response to the issue,” Barlow said, “and as a few days went by I noticed there wasn’t much information or messaging coming from county or local governments statewide, and I thought that local government needed to explain to constituents what our role is. I also thought that while the news coverage was focusing on government response, I thought we could take it a step further and incorporate our local partners, specifically Oswego Health to publicly discuss their preparation and planned response and how we’re working together. I thought it’d be valuable information and re-assuring to our citizens that we are in fact working together and prepared.
“On Monday I contacted Oswego Health and the County Health Department directly to explain my rationale, to see what they thought and asked if they’d participate. They thought it was a great idea, were happy to participate, great to work with, and away we went. I delegated the rest of the outreach and we put the event together.”
In his opening remarks, Barlow reiterated those thoughts.
“I haven’t seen a team come forward with the local government, county government, and the private sector, where the main local healthcare providers are all speaking the same lingo, in the same room, going over plans, understanding each other’s policies and protocols,” he said. “So, I thought Oswego is unique in that sense and that we’re here with our private sector partners and Oswego Health, whose main campus is located right here in downtown Oswego. And I think that should project some confidence to, not only Oswego city residents, but Oswego county and central New York residents to understand that this isn’t just how government responds, this is how government interacts with healthcare providers and private sector partners, making sure we’re all working together, we all respond the same way, and that we deliver the response and the resources to our citizens that we need to. And why wait for a situation to happen to try to address that? We need to plan that ahead of time.”
He then offered advice to both residents and businesses along with insights into Oswego’s unique situation as compared to that of larger cities.
“Pay attention to symptoms you may have,” he said, “whether they’re flu-like symptoms, coronavirus-like symptoms, high fever, cough, difficulty breathing, respiratory issues. Try to pay extra attention to how you’re feeling, how others around you may be feeling. We ask people to try to self-track and be cognizant of where you’re going, what you’re doing, who you’re interacting with.
“There’s a lot of focus on larger municipalities, places like New York City, bigger counties where there is a large population. But, I’d like to have people think about it in reverse for a moment. Oswego’s a smaller community, 18,000 people. We have few major employers. Exelon, Oswego Health, SUNY Oswego, Novelis. We all go to the same places, the same movie theater, we go to the same bowling alley, we have one school district, so we’re all in the same high school, the same middle school, we have a few different elementary schools. Our children play hockey together, they all play sports together. We interact closely after hours. That presents its own challenges, and is sort of a detriment, in that we’re such a tight-knit, close community interacting more closely, rather than just passing somebody in a public space in a larger city, we actually have that closer interaction, personal interaction here in a closer, tighter, tight-knit community. So, be aware of that, and that’s why I think it’s important for Oswego citizens to try to self-track. That way, if we do have an issue arise here in the city of Oswego, we can rely on that person to a certain extent to try to self-track and help us get ahead of the game.
“Stay home if you’re sick,” Barlow urged. “Don’t try to be tough and power through. In times like this, we ask that we try to just stay home and understand what’s going on with your body and understand your symptoms.”
Regarding business preparedness, Barlow said, “Just like citizens, businesses and employers can be pro-active. First and foremost, think continuity planning. Employers should be thinking about how they will operate if some key personnel have to be out for an extended period of time. (In city hall) we’ve actually had that continuity planning document in the works for about the last year. When this (the coronavirus) was first starting to be reported, we ramped that up to make sure we had our plans in place. Can you operate remotely? Think about the supplies you need to run your business, your day-to-day operations, whatever business it may be. We think there will be shortages, if there aren’t already, of certain materials, equipment, supplies. So, how can your business look ahead? How can we substitute and operate using something different so we can still conduct our business, stay open, and not have issues? Try to be pro-active in that department.”
Oswego city government, according to Barlow, has taken a pro-active stance in defense of the city’s first responders.
“We’ve directed County 9-1-1 to screen their calls during responses for the Oswego fire department and the Oswego police department,” he said. “What I mean by that is, when our fire or police officers are responding to a call, we want more specific information on what they’re walking into if it’s a medical call, so that they know to put on a mask, put on an impervious gown, should the symptoms indicate something like the flu, like the coronavirus. We stock extra supplies here at the Oswego fire department and police department with impervious gowns and the N-100 face masks so that we’re prepared should we get situations here in the city of Oswego.”
The who, the how, the where, the when, and the ripple effects of quarantining are among the top questions in the minds of many regarding coronavirus.
“We specifically coordinated and reviewed response plans and quarantine protocols with our partners here at Oswego Health, located here in downtown Oswego,” Barlow said.
However, those protocols appear to only pertain to individuals and not whole towns, cities, or regions as has been done in China and is being considered in Italy. But, can Oswego force an individual into quarantine?
“According to the public health law (NY Public Health Law, Section 2120), you can quarantine somebody,” Oswego Fire Chief Randy Griffin said. “Obviously, you don’t want to do that if you don’t have to.”
Quarantine may save your life, but it may also wreck havoc with your personal finances. As many people live paycheck to paycheck, one of the first questions raised by the issue of quarantine is how is a quarantined person, without that paycheck, expected to pay his or her bills?
Barlow has taken an especially pro-active position on this difficult question, perhaps setting an example for other employers.
“Yesterday,” he said, “I amended the sick leave policy for the city of Oswego employees. My directive states that we will not charge employees any sick time whatsoever if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus, and we also specify that we will make no distinction whether they contracted the virus after hours outside of work, or if they possibly contracted the virus because of their workplace duties. So, if they have to be quarantined, or are out for an extended period of time beyond what they’ve already accrued for sick leave, we will not dock them, and they’ll still get paid. We don’t want people taking chances, and the last thing they should be worrying about if something like this happens, is how quickly they can get back to work. We want to actually reverse that mentality and have them take their time. They shouldn’t have the financial stress while they’re trying to take care of themselves and protect their families. So, I think that’s the right thing to do, and I’m happy to do that for our employees.”
According to Oswego County Health Department’s Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg, there are currently no people in Oswego County under quarantine or isolation. There are no instances of people with the virus in the county. No one has tested positive for the virus, no one is under observation, and no one has self-quarantined themselves.
“We do have an isolation and quarantine plan in place,” Oldenburg said. “Ideally, if we can isolate people at home, that’s always the first choice. But if not, we have other facilities that we could move people to.
“Our department has been meeting since January looking at this and following the COVID-19 changes since then,” she said. “We’re in weekly discussions with the state health department. We’re in weekly discussions with our partners. To build upon what the mayor and chief said, these are all familiar partners for us. When something like this is on the horizon, we know who to call, and we’re familiar with working with each other. We’ve updated our county website, www.health.oswegocounty.com, and try to keep the latest information and guidance on COVID-19 available on that site.”
She followed that with advice you are likely to hear from many in the healthcare field.
“Wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Wash your hands again. Keep your hands away from your face. Stay home when you’re sick. Keep your kids home from school when they’re sick. Stay away from sick people. All those things are things we can do.”
Terri Hammill, Registered Nurse and Director of Infection Prevention and Environmental Services at Oswego Health expanded on Oldenburg’s advice.
“Not only washing your hands, there’s an appropriate way to wash your hands,” she said. “You’re washing with soap and water, giving that 20-second time that you’re scrubbing them. Rinse it off. Dry your hands with a paper towel and then turn the faucet off with the paper towel so you don’t re-infect your hands.” When disinfecting work stations or electronic devices, such as cell phones, Hammill advised, “Look at the label on that disinfection bottle. What’s the contact time to kill what it has to kill? This kills 99.9% of viruses, OK, what’s the contact time? That means wet time, contact time, how long that surface has to stay wet to kill what it says it has to kill. So, you don’t just put it on and wipe it off. It has to have, whether it’s 30 seconds, one minute, two minutes, leave that surface wet. Drilling it in is not going to help. It’s that wet contact time and drying on the surface that’s important to make sure you’re killing those things it’s meant to kill.”
Regarding Oswego Health specifically, she said, “We look at how is the disease transmitted? What is our isolation process? How are we going to get this patient through the hospital from the front door to the time that they’re discharged? We have a plan.
“So, if you are sick enough where you have to come to the hospital, you may call ahead and notify the hospital that you’re coming. If you have to go to your doctor’s office, call ahead, so they know that you’re coming. And you’re going to want to put a mask on. Masks are for sick people to prevent the sickness from getting out from coughing and things like that.”
Hamill ended with what might be a rather good slogan.
“Infection prevention is my job,” she said, “but it’s everybody’s responsibility.”
And that everybody includes SUNY Oswego, which is taking responsibility for the safety of its students both here and abroad seriously as their Chief Communications Officer Wayne Westervelt explained.
“This past weekend (Feb. 29), we cancelled all spring break international programs that were slated for March,” he said. “We have five programs that would have had 49 students participating during spring break. We’ve already brought back three of our students from Italy that were studying their semester abroad program, and we’re in ongoing conversations with SUNY and the governor’s office regarding some additional countries and bringing some additional students home from CDC level two and level three countries. (SUNY Oswego) President Stanley formed a COVID-19 task force that will allow our campus to really ready ourselves and plan for all things associated with business continuity planning in the event of an outbreak.”
Although the invited representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol and the United States Coast Guard were unable to attend, it should be noted they are part of Oswego’s coordinated preparedness efforts.
Barlow summed up the morning conference this way:
“What today should do, in my view,” he said, “is instill confidence in the citizens in the city of Oswego. They should be confident because we are ready and prepared to handle this, and I think today demonstrates that.
“We want people to operate off of fact. People trust their local government probably the most. They know their local reps, they know their fire chief, they know their police chief. They know the RNs at Oswego Health and the doctors. People should take some comfort in knowing that their local government, their local provider, their neighbors are prepared to handle this situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.