OSWEGO – Mayor William Barlow made good on a promise Thursday to ease COVID-related restrictions once conditions improved by lifting two bans he issued earlier this year.
Playgrounds are now re-opened and the travel ban is no longer in effect.
Both restrictions were reversed just hours after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Oswego, and the four other counties that make up the central NY region, could begin to re-open Friday under the state’s Phase One guidelines.
“I made a pledge when we put in that no non-essential travel order, when we closed city facilities, when we closed parks and playgrounds, that we would re-open them as soon as it was safe to do so and responsible,” Barlow said. “I think with central NY getting the green light tomorrow to hit Phase One and start the re-opening phase, I think I need to live up to what I pledged and re-open parks, playgrounds, city amenities, and public areas as soon as I possibly could. So, that’s what we are doing this evening. Effective tomorrow at 5:00, city playgrounds, parks, and public amenities will be open...We ask that as we open parks and playgrounds that you still continue to social distance, you still limit your groups to no more than three people, you avoid frequent touching hard surfaces, and wear masks, like we’re encouraging everybody to do.
“At the same time,” the mayor continued, “we’re lifting the ‘Stay at Home, Stop the Spread’ order that banned non-essential travel in the city of Oswego. I would ask you to continue limiting your travel, to continue not taking the entire family to the store, limit your trips to the store, try to get only essential items, don’t try to find a reason to go to the store.
“We’re going to continue to enforce the ban of mass gatherings, just as we’re enforcing the social distancing details...What I don’t want people to do is run out and act like we’re back to normal and start behaving as if these are normal times. We are still in the battle...The main objective now at this point is to hit Phase Two and to hit Phase Three and to hit Phase Four as early as we can get there in a responsible fashion...Don’t let your guard down, even as the economy turns on.”
