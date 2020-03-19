OSWEGO – Delivering a good dozen changes in city government operations in response to the threat of coronavirus, Mayor William Barlow stood flanked Tuesday, March 17 by health, first responder, and business leaders to update and reassure city residents that Oswego is prepared to handle this rapidly-evolving health and economic emergency.
“I think it would be irresponsible for government to continue to operate as is when our businesses and private sector are doing so much to prevent this spread,” Barlow began and went on to list a litany of changes in the way city government will operate in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease and mitigate the negative economic fallout many local businesses are facing.
But perhaps more than that, Barlow’s address and comments were meant to calm the public and assure them that all that can be done is being done.
“I would like to urge our constituents and our neighbors to express calm,” Barlow said. “Be calm. The city of Oswego has spent the better part of a month preparing for today. We saw this day coming about a month ago, even beyond that, quite frankly. And we started preparing then so that when the day came, we were ready to make this transition and make it seamless. I would ask people to be patient. City government, city services at City Hall may be a little slower, but you can still conduct the same type of business. We’ll still deliver the services. We’ll still deliver the same quality of services just as we have, because we prepared. We’ve taken proactive measures to make sure that our constituents get the service they need and at the level they deserve. I would encourage people to hang in there. I understand it’s a difficult time, stressful time. I think that city government is demonstrating that we’re doing our part to be prepared and send the right message. We are a community that’s truly sticking together. In a time like this, the best comes out. And I think that’s what you’re seeing. We will continue to prepare. We will continue to respond, so that our constituents can live life as normally as possible. I’d like to ask everybody one more time to please obey the rules and guidelines put forth by Gov. Cuomo. Limit exposure. Help us stop the spread. Do not try to get your favorite local establishment to open up for a birthday party. Try to limit the mass gatherings. Right now, the number’s 10, groups of less than 10. Those restrictions are put in place for a reason. It’s serious, and it’ll save us all a lot of time and aggravation in the long run. So, please, let’s deal with the issue now, pay attention to what we’re doing, pay attention to the guidelines and abide by them, and we’ll stick together through this.”
And too, Barlow sought to inspire perseverance in difficult times.
“I think people are paying attention,” he said. “And I’d encourage people to continue. Stick with it. Don’t let it be something that we’re paying attention to now, last week, this week, and it dies off. Continue to pay attention. Continue to take it as seriously as we’re taking it here today.”
And he assured the public the tough measures all of us are being asked to take at this time are the right things to do.
“We need to do all the right things right now up front to stop this from being a longer-term situation,” Barlow said. “We’ll be further ahead now by taking these measures, the measures we’re taking today. They’re extremely painful. I understand that. But, if we don’t do this right here, right now, then we can pay for this months down the road, and we want to look back and know that we did everything right. I would rather be guilty of over-reacting than not reacting at all or being behind.”
First on his list of new programs and changes to old ways of doing things was a city-funded program in response to the closure of all schools providing up to $100,000 in daycare at Little Lukes and the Oswego YMCA for the city’s children, with preference given to the children of healthcare workers and city employees. Any remaining openings of the 80 slots available will be given to children of city residents on a first-come-first-served basis.
Staying on the topic of the school closures, Barlow relayed the information that the “Oswego City School District has established three meal distribution sites starting on Thursday (March 19). The locations are the Oswego High School (Liberty St. by the bus canopy), Riley Elementary at the main entrance, and Minetto Elementary at the Granby Rd. entrance. Grab-and-go bags will be available between 9 and 11 a.m.”
From there, it was on to the workings of city government.
“We are immediately suspending tax and fee payments and allowing for a 30-day grace period,” said Barlow. “City taxes were supposed to be due on April 1. Water and sewer fees were to be due on March 24. We are allowing a 30-day grace period with no late fees, no penalties. That’ll give city residents and businesses affected by the closure, affected by the potential loss of income an extra 30 days to try to make ends meet and do what they can to meet those payments, and as time goes on, we’ll keep addressing that issue as we see fit.”
With regard specifically to businesses:
“All small business commercial loan payments in the city of Oswego, we have what we call the Small Business Commercial Loan Program. It’s where small businesses here locally come to get loans for startups, for renovations, for expansions. We are going to suspend loan payments issued by the city of Oswego for 120 days,” Barlow said. “That is the tentative timeline. If we get to the end of the 120 days and the situation isn’t changing, we will continue to offer relief and not require that payment so that they can focus on paying other bills and focus on other, more important things. The city’s happy to do that.”
On Wednesday, March 18, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all businesses to reduce their onsite workforces by 50% of non-essential workers, requiring them instead to work from home. Barlow was actually ahead of the governor on this order regarding the city’s workers.
“We are immediately transitioning 65 to 70% of our city workforce to operate in remote locations, not City Hall,” Barlow said. “That’s the non-essential workforce. The OPD (Oswego Police Dept.) and Oswego Fire Dept. will act as is. In order to accomplish that, we will close City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. every day. By actually closing City Hall down, we can limit the number of employees so we don’t have to handle that rotation when people leave and go to lunch and come back. All business will be conducted on the first floor only. There will be a lobby, or reception, where people will go. We will take down their request. We will write down their information. We will give them any applications, any forms, any permits that they need right then and there. They will submit that, and then we will make the transaction in the next day or two and then contact that person who will pick up, or we will mail to limit the contact there.
“We spent the last 24 hours uploading every city document, every form, every application, every permit to the city website. We encourage everybody to go to the city website, www.oswegony.org, download the forms, print the forms, print everything you need there and mail it in. That would be the preference. If you absolutely have to come to City Hall, that’s how it’ll work on the first floor.
“Marriage licenses, permit applications, they’ll be slowed down depending on the volume of people coming to the first floor.
“We’ve also made changes to our ability to accept payment at City Hall. So, we’ll be able to accommodate folks who come in regardless of the method of payment, we’ll be able to accommodate them on the spot.
“We established a City Hall assistance line. We wanted to have one phone number people could call with all questions to get direction on where to go and who to talk to at City Hall. That number is 315-343-4990. That is a way to expedite your request.”
Regarding the business of actually making law, Barlow declared, “all city council meetings, committee meetings, and board meetings will be live-streamed only indefinitely.”
Public comment will still be possible. Comments and questions can be submitted via the city website.
“I will read that when we FaceTime and Skype (two methods of visual internet communication) on our Common Council meetings,” Barlow said. “People can still interact that way. Common councilors will Skype in to our meetings. We will livestream and publish those meetings so they can be watched by the public in real time. We will continue to post the meetings within 24 hours to YouTube and to the city website just as we do any other time, and we will still publish the agendas ahead of time.”
Aside from City Hall business, Barlow said, “non-City Hall offices, Economic Development, our rental program, Section Eight HUD Housing program, Animal Control, will all be closed starting Wednesday, March 18. They will be available by appointment only.”
“DPW (Dept. of Public Works), where our crews report to work, we will be isolating the shifts and the crews,” Barlow said.
“We have a public messaging system, www.oswegony.alertmedia.com/public. We would encourage people to enroll in that system so we can update them as more announcements become available.
“Lastly,” said Barlow, “we amended the sick-leave policy for city employees who may in the future need to be quarantined, or miss an extended period of time due to COVID-19 will not be charged their sick time. I think that’s the right thing to do. We care about our employees.”
And in one further note of encouragement for the business community, Barlow said, “We as a community need to stick together through this time. We need to support our local businesses and the methods by which they’re still conducting business. Support the businesses with take-out or delivery options. We are working with the Chamber of Commerce to publicize a list on the city website of businesses who are still open and the method in which they’re still existing, whether it’s delivery, whether it’s walk-in. So, we’re working together, and we’re going to promote those businesses that are still open.”
The remainder of the press conference dealt with medical issues.
Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, brought the public up to speed on the current state of affairs with regard to the coronovirus.
“As of today (Tuesday, March 17),” she said, “there have been several individuals who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, but there have been no positive cases (in Oswego County).”
She also addressed one of the most common questions concerning testing.
“One of the biggest issues on people’s minds,” she said, “is should I be tested? How do I get tested? If you get sick, and you’ve traveled to certain areas and have had contact with someone who has tested positive, your doctor can tell you if you need testing. So, please, call your primary care provider. If you don’t have a primary care provider, and you believe you have COVID-19, coronovirus, please call the Oswego County Health Dept. at 315-349-3330.
And she too, like Barlow, had words of praise and encouragement for the public.
“As a community, I’ve seen people coming together in ways I have absolutely never seen before,” Liepke said. “We will get through this together. We are all neighbors and friends. So, let’s continue to be kind to each other the way I know we always have been.”
Dr. Micheal Stephens, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Oswego Health, was asked about the county’s supply of coronavirus test kits.
“Doctor’s offices, VAs, Mary Walker Clinic, and the hospital all have stockpiles of testing,” he said. “The tests that have been done to date are less than 10 in our county. We have enough testing right now for weeks at this given time.”
Given that, he was asked whether people should proactively ask to be tested even though they show no symptoms.
“One hundred percent for sure, no,” he said. “That is not the message that any medical facility at a state or a county level has ever asked them to do. Testing is not going to be the answer unless you actually are someone that fits in that criteria. Right now, the criteria for testing is just the highest risk that you would have in predictive value that the test would be positive.”
On the availability of ventilators and hospital beds, he said, “We have what we’ve always had. But there is a shortage obviously of ventilators throughout.”
Diane Oldenburg, Senior Health Educator for Oswego County, added the last word of reassurance on the county’s preparedness and planning, including the question of hospital capacity in a medical emergency.
“I think even beyond the situation we’re in right now,” she said, “we partner with these organizations all the time, and something on surge capacity for hospitals is something we’ve had plans for for years, far beyond the recent months. About January probably here we started really saying, ‘Hey let’s look at this, and what does our plan say?’ So, these issues are things we’ve been planning for for years as far as setting up testing sites and surge capacities for hospitals and where would we be able to set up other facilities if we needed to.”
