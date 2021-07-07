OSWEGO – Looking to “bring immediate relief to the residents and employees of this notorious facility,” Mayor William Barlow threatened to shut down the Pontiac Nursing Home if oppressive indoor temperatures reportedly reaching 85 degrees were not rectified within a day.
In a June 30 letter to John Van Dyke of the Central New York Regional Office of the New York Department of Health, Barlow wrote of receiving on June 29 “an email from a health care worker at the Pontiac Nursing Home in Oswego explaining the heat and working conditions in the building were ‘horrible’ and the air conditioning in the building was not working.”
Barlow thereupon ordered the Oswego City Police and Code Enforcement Office to immediately inspect the East River Road facility. Police described finding “indoor temperature as high as 85 degrees in at least three rooms and 82 degrees in the lobby,” Barlow noted in his letter.
Upon completing its inspection, Code Enforcement gave Pontiac until 9 a.m. the following day to provide adequate air conditioning. By the next morning, the letter goes on, inspectors found “eight of the 13 rooms still had inadequate air conditioning and excessive heat.”
At that point, Barlow requested the state Department of Health join with the city to ensure Pontiac’s immediate compliance.
“Should the situation continue without being brought into full compliance in the coming days,” Barlow wrote to the DOH, “the city of Oswego will order the facility closed.”
Barlow’s battle with Pontiac goes back months. In March, Barlow called upon the state Department of Health to temporarily revoke Pontiac Nursing Home’s license, offered to assist with any necessary relocation of Pontiac’s residents to other local, licensed health care providers, and said he intends to gather testimony and evidence on Pontiac from past and present residents, their families, and employees, which he will forward to the state.
“Vulnerable senior citizens have been subject to awful living conditions and poor treatment in the Pontiac Nursing Home for years and it needs to stop. New York State Department of Health needs to step up and take action immediately,” Barlow said then.
He went on to say Pontiac has a “long, long record of poor care and mistreatment of their residents, offers sub-standard living conditions, regularly engages in poor management practices and has a lengthy list of criminal investigations, resulting in some cases in criminal charges.”
In a late March email, Barlow said, “I’ve seen enough and I feel I have a moral obligation to do what I can about it. The folks who end up in the Pontiac are the poor, the elderly, the disabled, the most vulnerable of our community. They have no voice. They have little means. As a community, as a society, we have to help them and be their voice.”
In his recent letter to the state Department of Health, Barlow noted they did not respond to his March 25 letter on Pontiac. It remains to be seen whether they’ll respond to this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.