PHOENIX — Just a few days after learning under his tutelage in camp, youth basketball players from the Phoenix Central School District got to watch their coach, Nick Perioli, ply his craft on national TV.
Perioli returned this week from serving as an assistant coach for the Virginia Dream in The Basketball Tournament, which is a 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all open tourney broadcast on the ESPN networks.
The Dream suffered a 75-45 loss in the first round Sunday night to the top seed and regional host, Best Virginia, which was comprised of former West Virginia University standouts.
The outing was played at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia and televised on ESPN2.
“When you’re six wins away, I don’t know if I’ll ever be that close to a million dollars again, but it was fun,” Perioli said of the experience. “I’ve never been on a national network like that, and it seemed like the buzz around town was pretty good. I hope to take some of what I learned there and transfer it into Phoenix. … Everything I do I want to bring back to Phoenix because I want to just keep working on that program.”
Ed Polite led Virginia with 11 points and 5 assists to go with 7 rebounds, but the first-year entrant was ultimately overwhelmed by the Mountaineers alumni squad playing in front of their home crowd.
Best Virginia pulled away from a five-point halftime advantage to advance in their second TBT appearance.
“We hung around for the first half, we were down by five at halftime so it was manageable, but you can tell with a team like that, they went in at halftime and said we don’t like what’s happening and we’re going to change it,” Perioli said. “It’s like they pressed that button and came out and knew exactly what they had to do to beat us. … I learned a lot just watching that game from the sidelines.”
Perioli viewed the trip as a learning experience for he and the staff led by head coach Reginald Jeffries.
The group is already planning for next year and are plotting steps to make the venture more successful after getting their first taste of TBT over the past weekend.
Perioli spoke of a checklist regarding TBT preparation for next year that includes a more rigorous tryout process, longer training camp, entering more lead-in tournaments, promoting the team, and a variety of tasks aimed at fielding the best squad possible for next summer.
Perioli was accompanied by his nephew and his brother, Anthony, and was also able to reconnect with Anthony Coromato, a longtime friend who coaches pro baseball in Charleston, W. Va.
He also got a front-row seat for all four games in the TBT West Virginia regional as his team was the last game on the opening day schedule.
“Watching that level of basketball was just unbelievable,” Perioli said.
“Overall, it was one of the best I can remember,” he added. “I’m down there watching guys I watched on TV in college and at the pro level, ex-NBA guys I’ve seen on the TBT myself, so I’m watching all these guys and you can see that it’s a serious thing. Aside from the money on the line, only one team walks away with that, but just the level of players there.”
Prior to his departure for TBT, Perioli led the Phoenix annual summer camp from July 18-21 with roughly 85-110 players in attendance each day, ranging from boys and girls in grades 2-12, and featuring a guest speaker every session.
Perioli, who is the all-time leader in career assists (567) and steals (226) at Oswego State University, took over as Phoenix head varsity coach for the 2018-19 season.
The team improved from eight total wins in his first two years at the helm to a combined 25-9 record over the past two seasons.
“He’s really changed the culture of our basketball program and he’s put in countless hours to reach out to the youth and to work with the younger kids, and to me, it’s a big reason our program is improving,” said Phoenix athletic director, John Jeffries.
“It was instant trust, and (Perioli) has developed such great relationships with the players, they just trust everything says. I think the biggest thing that he has done is get the kids to play hard and believe in themselves.”
The Boeheim’s Army squad consisting mainly of former Syracuse University players suffered a second-round TBT loss on July 24 after winning the $1 million prize last summer.
