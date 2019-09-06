Bazaar at St. Mary

OSWEGO - St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group will host a bazaar from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Oswego Elks Club, 132 W. Fifth St.
The bazaar will feature a money raffle, pulled pork dinner, live music, a variety of fun and games for the entire family.
