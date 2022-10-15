Beetles and Silver flies can save forests

ST. LAWRENCE, JEFFERSON, OSWEGO, LEWIS, AND ONEIDA COUNTIES – ﻿Hemlock trees are being threatened by an invasive insect called the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA). Only the size of a sesame seed, this tiny aphid-like insect has the ability to take down an entire forest by feeding on and weakening hemlock trees-- causing mortality within five-seven years if left untreated. As a foundation species, hemlocks are an important component of forests and provide many beneficial ecological services, like filtering water, shading streams, and providing food and habitat for wildlife.

First detected in New York state in the 1980s, hemlock woolly adelgid is established in the Capital Region, the Catskill Mountains, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western NY. In 2017, HWA was discovered in Adirondack Park at Prospect Mountain in Lake George, and in 2021, it was discovered in Oswego County.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.