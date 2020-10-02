MEXICO — On Tuesday, state police responded to the village Department of Public Works storage barn, 52 Watson Ave., for a reported larceny of four steel park benches.
The benches were stolen sometime in early September. Each bench is about five feet long, black in color and weigh about 170 pounds. The benches also have an individual plaque on each of them and have an estimated value of $867 each.
The following plaques are on each bench:
In Memory of Helen and Richard Whitney, Gary and Scott Whitney.
In Honor and Memory of Florence Carlton “P” Eddie Hotchkiss Our Parents and Brother.
In Memory of Don Boyer.
In memory of Joe Tagliareni, Donated by Daughter Clara and Family.
If anyone has information regarding the stolen benches, they are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
