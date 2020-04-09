PENNELLVILLE — Between 55 and 60 cows were killed in an overnight barn fire at 515 Biddlecum Rd. on Wednesday night, according to Oswego County Fire Coordinator Don Forbes.
“It started just before 11 (p.m.),” Mr. Forbes said. “The owner was in the house, heard some strange noises, looked out, saw the barn on fire. He went out to try to get some of the cows out. He was able to get between 10 and 15 out, but there were 70 in the barn. So, they lost somewhere between 55 and 60 head. He was also able to get two horses out and a goat.”
Fourteen fire departments fought the fire until 4 a.m. The barn was a total loss. There was no insurance on the barn or the cows, according to Mr. Forbes.
There were no injuries reported.
“We don’t know the exact cause,” Mr. Forbes said. “All we know is it started up in the hay mow, so, the top half of the barn.”
There was no damage to the house.
Although the owner of the barn was able to save some of his animals, “there was too much smoke and fire” for him to save the rest, Mr. Forbes said.
Eleven tankers were shuttling water to the blaze from a pond at the intersection of Rt. 264 and Biddlecum Road, Mr. Forbes said. The pond was about two miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.