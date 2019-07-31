The Oswego County Facilities and Technology Department advises that a crane and various pieces of equipment will be used for a construction project at the County Branch Office Building, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
The equipment will be parked in the parking lot. Visitors are asked to please use caution when entering and leaving the area. Staff will be directing visitors throughout the day to help them find a parking space.
