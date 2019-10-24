Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a package of bills Oct. 24 to make election ballots easier to read and to allow voters to be better informed about the content of ballots.
Here is what the bills do:
n The Voter Friendly Ballot Act requires boards of election to create a ballot layout that is straightforward and simple to read. New York election ballots at times have been cluttered and difficult to read, so the Voter Friendly Ballot Act requires elections boards that is easy to read regardless of the number of contests and candidates that must be placed on the ballot in any particular election. This act takes effect immediately and applies to ballots that will be used in elections on or after Aug. 1, 2020.
n Two Sided Ballots Bill ensures voters will be better informed when a ballot is two-sided. It is often necessary for boards of election to place ballot questions on the side of the ballot opposite the side where the candidates appear. The bill requires an instruction and an optional arrow on the front side of the ballot telling the voter the ballot is two-sided. This bill takes effect Dec. 15, 2019.
n Posting Sample Ballots Bill requires boards of election to post sample ballots on their websites prior to each election as soon as the relevant information becomes available, which will allow voters to see the ballot layout and options ahead of time and which can reduce the waiting time at the polls. This act takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.
“Voting is a fundamental right and there should never be a situation where that right is infringed on just because the ballot isn’t clear,” Cuomo said. “These measures will bolster the progress we’ve made to improve voting access by ensuring ballots clearly lay out the choices and there is no confusion when New Yorkers walk into the voting booth.”
