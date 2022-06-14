Black River Trail Run raises $3,500 for Volunteer Transportation Center

WATERTOWN – The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation has announced the return of the Black River Trail Run raised $3,500 to help provide transportation services for those in need in the North Country.
The event – a 5K/10K/15K race on the Black River Trail in Jefferson County – was hosted May 14 by Willow Running, an organization based in Baldwinsville that hosts events across the state to raise money for various nonprofit organizations. The event was part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Family Fit Running Series and saw 250 runners participate.
“Willow Running put on another fantastic event here in the North Country and we’re proud to report it raised $3,500 to help the Volunteer Transportation Center help folks right here in our communities,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, the VTC’s Director of Communications and Foundation Director. “Race Director Mike Samoraj and his team did a phenomenal job hosting this event here for the second year in a row.”
Last year, the Black River Trail Run saw approximately 275 runners participate, raising $2,500 to help the support the VTC in its mission to “provide transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.”
Results for this year’s Black River Trail Run may be found online through the Willow Running website, accessible at https://bit.ly/Black-River-Trail-Run, and clicking on the “Results” tab at the top of the page.
Sponsors for this year’s event included Bfitjunky Studio; Carthage Savings & Loan; Chimera Integrations; Christman Fuel Service; Con-Tech Building Systems; Homes Realty; Northern Credit Union; Samaritan Medical Center; Service Plus Automotive; Watertown Internists; Watertown Savings Bank; Cesario Family Dental Center; Carthage Elks Lodge 1762; Sliders Food Mart; and Watertown Elks Lodge 496. Additional support was provided by Maggie’s on the River and Fairfield by Marriott Watertown Thousand Islands.
