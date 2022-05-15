WATERTOWN – The 12th Annual Black River Watershed Conference will be held on Wednesday, June 8, at The Three Willows Event Center, 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls. Sign in and continental breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with presentations from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. RSVPs are required by May 16. Financial support for the conference is provided by the Black River Advisory Council. Information is available at www.tughill.org/2022- black-river-watershed-conference/, including a registration form, or by contacting Jennifer Harvill at 315-785-2380 or emailing jennifer@tughill.org.
The annual event is organized by the NYS Tug Hill Commission, the Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation District and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6. The annual Black River Watershed Conference stems from the completion of the Black River Watershed Management Plan in 2010. It is meant to bring together stakeholders in the watershed and provide an opportunity to learn about and discuss issues that face the Black River, as well as how to become better stewards of the Black River. The Black River Watershed includes over 60 communities in Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and Oneida counties. While each community’s character is unique and has its own diverse needs, we all share the Black River and the desire to keep it, its tributaries, and its watershed healthy and vibrant. Anyone interested in the Black River is invited to learn about real projects in local communities related to streambank restoration and natural channel design as well as other natural resource efforts.
“Water has always drawn people to it – it is not only a source of drinking water, but also provides food, can be used to irrigate crops, is a medium for transportation and a source of economic activity. Given all the benefits that water provides, it should come as no surprise that communities are seeking ways to maintain high water quality while also balancing the need for economic growth and development.” From the Black River Watershed Management Plan, May 2010.
