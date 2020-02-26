WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has upgraded a winter storm warning to a blizzard warning for areas east of Lake Ontario.
The weather service said blizzard conditions are expected from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. Total snow accumulations of three to four feet are possible across the Tug Hill Plateau. Snowfall totals of one to two feet are possible at lower elevations.
The snow will be accompanied by winds gusting as high as 50 mph to 60 mph, resulting in “severe” blowing and drifting snow, with blowing snow producing near zero visibility.
The weather service said the snow will make travel “very difficult to impossible.” Strong winds could also cause some tree damage and scattered power outages.
Temperatures are expected to fall into the teens by early Friday.
