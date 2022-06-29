Blood and platelet donors needed around Fourth of July

SYRACUSE - As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give through July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
July 15, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Central Square Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
July 13, 1-6 p.m., Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
July 6, 1-7 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 S. Fourth St. (Route 481), Fulton.
July 7, noon-5 p.m., Hannibal Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal.
July 14, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mexico First United Methodist Church, 4372 Church St., Mexico.
July 1, 1-6 p.m., Sandy Pond Sportsman Association, 3201 County Route 15, Pulaski.
July 11, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Sandy Creek United Methodist Church, 2031 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek.
