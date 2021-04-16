Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Edward J. Laplante, 28, of 1694 Route 11, Parish, second-degree criminal contempt, March 27, scheduled to appear, town of Mexico Court, April 13.
Joshua R. Ralston, 37, of 2685 County Route 2, Richland, arrest warrant, March 28, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Nathaniel E. Swett, 45, of 1947 County Route 1, Scriba, March 30, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Grant P. Broadwell, 46, of 65 Bayshore Dr., Scriba, arrest warrant, March 30, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Perry N. Opoku-Agyemang, 26, of 148 Yellowood Circle, Thornhill, Ontario, first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, April 1. According to police, Opoku-Agyemang was stopped on I-81S in the Town of Richland where Oswego County Sheriffs seized 91.51 pounds of marijuana. Opoku-Agyemang was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Sharelle A. Campbell, 35, of 1712 S. Sixth Ave., Maywood, Ill., first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, April 1. According to police, Campbell was stopped on I-81S in the Town of Hastings where Oswego County Sheriffs seized 129.3 pounds of marijuana. Campbell was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Andrew M. Bareham, 29, of 803 Rathburn Road, Oswego Town, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 26.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 19, of 250 W. Second St., Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, April 4, processed and arraigned on April 4.
Mason Reginald Burch, 20, of 30 Dublin St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
William Carnal IV, 50, of 20 W. 5th St., Oswego, petit larceny, trespassing, April 3, appearance ticket, return court date of April 22.
Lori J. Carpentier, 53, of 176 E. 7th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, March 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, petit larceny, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Omar Espinoza, 20, of 30 Dublin St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Brittany Mae Favata, 29, of 22 W. Eighth St., Oswego, bench warrant, April 4, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Brittney Leigh Flora, 29, of 61 E. Tenth 1/2 St., Oswego, petit larceny, April 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15.
Brandon J. Frye, 34, of 5 Cemetery Road, Oswego, third-degree criminal trespass, April 2, appearance ticket, return court date, April 15.
Tiffany J. Furlong, 32, of 36 E. Albany St., Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 22, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
David Gioia Robert, 31, of 102 S. Third St., Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 22, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.
Jeremiah A. Hull, 36, of 139 Lyon St., Oswego, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fail to notify of address change, DWAI, March 27.
Bradley L. Jones, 30, of 111 Fulton Ave., Fulton, bench warrant, petit larceny, April 3, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15.
David M. Kingsley, 33, of 131 W. First St., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, petit larceny, March 22, appearance ticket.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, of 225 W. First St., Victory Transformations, Oswego, bench warrant, April 1, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on April 1.
Liberty D. Mauch, 41, of 399 Route 11, Hastings, petit larceny, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 23.
Shawn M. Moore, 43, of 225 W. First St., Oswego, third-degree criminal tampering, reckless endangerment of property and second-degree reckless endangerment following an incident at the Oswego Harbor, March 22, held for arraignment on March 22.
Margaret Shirley Elizabeth Mothersell, 28, of 1075 Route 49, Constantia, bench warrant, March 31, held pending arraignment on March 31.
Stephen M. Musco, 21, of 133 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, open container law, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 27.
Richard G. Nelson, 33, of 3273 Route 11; La Siesta Hotel, Mexico, bench warrant, March 30, held pending arraignment on March 30.
Levy R. Palileo, 38, of 203 Bunker Hill Road, Oswego Town, bench warrant, April 1, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Michael A. Peronne, 33, of 234 E. 11th St., Oswego, third-degree criminal tampering, making graffiti, possession of graffiti instruments, April 3. According to police, Peronne was arrested after allegedly writing graffiti on the pipeline located on the pedestrian bridge. He was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of April 22 in Oswego City Court.
Jeremy Prince, 28, of 117 E. Manlius St., Syracuse, arrest warrant, April 2, held pending CAP Court arraignment April 2.
Jenna Lee Rupert, 24, of 901 Cayuga St., Hannibal Village, arrest warrant, March 24, held for Oswego County CAP Court arraignment.
Anthony M. Schmitt, 32, of 102 Leitch St., Fulton, resisting arrest, aggravated family offense, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal contempt, March 27, held pending arraignment.
Randy A. Schouten, 38, homeless, bench warrant, March 28, arraigned at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Martin R. Searor, 33, of 37 Samuel Way, Scriba, petit larceny, April 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15.
Delbert J. Smith, 42, of 6 Samuel Way, Scriba, second-degree aggravated harassment, March 25, held for arraignment.
Nickolas D. Spendle, 29, of 815 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, disorderly conduct, April 4, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 22.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of 2223 County Route 6, Volney, bench warrant, April 3, held for arraignment at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Travis C. Swan, 41, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, petit larceny, resisting arrest, March 23.
Edward J. Szymanski, 38, homeless, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 30, held pending arraignment on March 30.
Robert L. Updegrove, 32, homeless, third-degree criminal trespass, March 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8; lewdness - exposing body in public, March 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 15; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 2.
Jack Robert Vanpelt, 22, of 30 Dublin St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Shauntavius T. Venson, 24, of 89 W. Bridge St., Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Camrin Blake Woodward, 20, of 603 Clark St., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Ryan James Young, 21, of 30 Dublin St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Fulton Police Department:
Robert David Gioia, 31, of 102 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, March 22.
Andrea L. Spears, 36, of 201 Seneca St., Fulton, bench warrant, March 22.
Harvey Paul Webster III, 30, of 4 Airport Road, Fulton, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, March 22.
Christel L. Ellis, 44, homeless, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 22.
Megan M. Waite, 22, homeless, second-degree harassment, possession of a hypodermic instrument, bench warrant, March 23.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, homeless, bench warrant, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 24.
Keven J. Warner, 35, of 113 W. Fourth St. N., Fulton, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, no license, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, failure to keep right, March 24.
Donald C. Pfrang, 35, homeless, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree arson, attempt to commit a crime, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 24.
Richard Charles Sereno, 56, of 200 Ridge Road, Oswego Town, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, March 25.
Kieran J. Taylor, 25, of 219 Erie St., Fulton, arrest warrant, March 26.
Anthony J. Smith, 31, homeless, first-degree menacing, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, attempt to commit a crime, March 27.
Sean C. Courtney, 28, of 321 Kirsch Dr., Mattydale, bench warrant, March 27.
Aaron W. Lashomb, 44, of 207 S. Second St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, March 27.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 423 Utica St., Fulton, petit larceny, March 28.
State police:
Joshua D. Merritt, 26, of West Monroe, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Brian F. Allen, 41, of Central Square, third-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, April 2, appearance ticket.
William G. Hampton, 50, of Oswego, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, April 2, cash bail.
Emily L. Carley, 22, of Pulaski, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 4, held.
James K. Hiller, 57, of Parish, first-offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 4, appearance ticket.
Kyle L. Nichol, 29, of Cleveland, first-offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 4, appearance ticket.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of Fulton, resisting arrest, April 3, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Elizabeth A. Otoole, 36, of Liverpool, first-offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 4, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Francis L. Symborski, 75, of Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, April 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending - with evidence.
Hector N. Ortiz, 40, of Oswego, second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, April 5, appearance ticket.
Brian F. Allen, 41, of Central Square, criminal mischief, two counts of fourth degree arson, April 6, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Emily A. Monroe, 38, of Pulaski, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 6, appearance ticket.
Tristan E. Zody, 22, of Mexico, third-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny, April 6, appearance ticket.
