Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Joshua J. Douglas, 32, of 221 Cole Road, Mexico, bench warrant, March 17, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Chi Chi D. LaPointe, 24, of 38 Beech Dr., Scriba, three counts petit larceny, March 17, scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Scriba Court on April 8.
Kenneth W. McGuinness, 42, of 852 County Route 84, Hastings, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree petit larceny, March 18, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Timothy J. Dullen, 40, of 81 N. Jefferson St., Mexico, bench warrant, March 18, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Diana R. Hemingway, 27, homeless, arrest warrant, March 18, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Luis B. Arellano-Arnold, 28, of 1356 County Route 3, Hannibal, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, March 17.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 32, of 85 E. Fifth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, March 11, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held for arraignment.
Dustin L. Butchino, 30, of 205 N. Fernwood Road, Richland, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 12.
Christian J. Camacho, 23, homeless, second-degree criminal contempt, March 8, held pending arraignment on March 8.
James J. Castiglia, 36, of 3273 US Route 11, La Siesta Hotel, Mexico, bench warrant, March 10, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment on March 11.
Tommy L. Coe, 51, of 84 W. Mohawk St., Oswego, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, March 11, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 25.
Tara L. Conley, 44, homeless, bench warrant, March 17, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on March 17.
Gregory A. Cummings, 30, of 31550 State Route 3, Carthage, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, March 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Michael P. Delaney Jr., 29, 115 Whedon Road, Syracuse, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree assault, fourth-degree conspiracy, first degree robbery, March 9.
Scott L. Evans, 36, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, March 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Jeremy Lewis Fragale, 35, of 828 Holly Dr. Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration, March 18, released on scene with traffic tickets and return court date of April 1.
Tiffany J. Furlong, 32, of 36 E. Albany St., Oswego, tampering with physical evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, March 14, due to appear in Oswego City Court on April 14.
Shane P. Haynes, 51, of 1830 Bridie Square, Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Diana R. Hemingway, 27, homeless, arrest warrant, March 18, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where she will be arraigned.
Nicole Marie Holland, 26, of 11847 Johnnycake, Cato, arrest warrant, March 18, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
David M. Kingsley, 33, of 131 W. First, Oswego, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal trespass, March 17, appearance ticket, return court date, April 1.
Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, of 196 W. Sixth St., Oswego, arrest warrant, March 10, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on March 10.
Brian J. Lamond, 37, of 358 County Route 21, Hannibal, third-degree criminal trespass, March 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Michael S. Locke, 23, homeless, false personation, possession of a hypodermic instrument, bench warrant, March 17, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on March 17.
Taylor Ann Loughrey, 28, of 8 Taylor Ave., Fulton, arrest warrant, March 18, turned over to Fulton Police for processing and arraignment.
Derek R. Lyon, 35, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, March 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Marcus A. Martin, 32, of 85 E. Fifth St., Oswego, bench warrant, March 15, transported to the Oswego City Police Department, held pending CAP Court arraignment.
Thomas J. Millar, , 41, of 80 W. Fifth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, March 19.
Thomas J. Mulverhill, , 40, of 193 W. First St., Oswego, four counts second-degree criminal contempt, March 21, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on March 21.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, third-degree forgery, petit larceny, March 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 25.
Richard G. Nelson, 33, of 115 E. Oneida St., Oswego, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 8.
Michael W. Newton, 36, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Alexes Jean Pitcher, 21, of 18 Minerva St., Oswego, petit larceny, March 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Charles F. Raff, 24, of 55 Guile Road, Fulton, bench warrant, March 12, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Melodie Marie Raff, 25, of 468 S. Seventh St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Terell E. Rolfe, 48, of 10 Dove Path, Liverpool, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny, March 9.
Randy A. Schouten, 38, homeless, two counts disorderly conduct, possession of a hypodermic instrument, second-degree harassment, March 13, held at Oswego Police Department awaiting arraignment.
George P. Stevens, 32, of 3173 US Route 11, Mexico, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Darin M. Sweeney, 38, of 16 Risley Dr., New Haven, bench warrant, March 14, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on March 14.
Andrea L. Warner, 32, of 1153 County Route 12, Pennellville, public intoxication, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and possession of a hypodermic instrument, March 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Jessica A. Westberry, 37, of 4096 County Route 4, Scriba, first offense DWI, March 17, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on March 18.
Alexys M. Wolfersberger, 24, of 1207 Samuel Way, Scriba, petit larceny, March 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, April 1.
Fulton Police Department:
Isabella Star Lackey, 27, of 2023 Patrick Road, Hannibal, petit larceny, March 15.
Sarah K. Sullivan, 32, of 78 E. Albany St., Oswego, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while using a portable electronic device, March 15.
Jacob M. Orta, 27, of 10 N. 4th St., Fulton, third-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 23.
Kevin M. Lagray, 37, of 717 Oneida St. Fulton, inadequate muffler, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey police officer, March 15.
Cayla E. Newcombe, 28, of 130 Cedarwood Dr., Fulton, arrest warrant, March 16.
Thompson Burnswick Jr., 42, of 9 Halstead Dr. Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with obstructed view, March 16.
Tara L. Conley, 43, homeless, bench warrant, March 17.
Austin R. Gilbert, 25, of 251 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree aggravated harassment, March 18.
Douglas Lee Pitsley, 38, of 956 Middle Road, Scriba, bench warrant, March 18.
Taylor Ann Loughrey, 27, of 8 Taylor Ave., Fulton, petit larceny, bench warrant, March 18.
Christopher M. Labaff, 31, of 405 Oneida St., Fulton, no/inadequate plate lamp, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 19.
Robert Lewis Pittman, 37, of 98 Hamilton St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, March 19.
Michael W. Hall, 36, of 335 Loma Ave., Syracuse, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, three counts fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree forgery, March 19.
William F. Jones, 66, of 308 W. Broadway, Fulton, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unsafe turn/fail to signal, March 20.
Angela M. Quackenbush, 33, of 771 County Route 28, Richland, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, no license, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, drinking alcohol on highway, March 20.
Joseph Daniel Bouck, 20, of 250 W. Second St., Oswego, second-degree criminal impersonation, disorderly conduct, March 21.
State police:
Nicole M. Holland, 26, of Fulton, one count animal cruelty, a class A misdemeanor, March 18, appearance ticket, Hannibal Town Court, April 6.
According to police, “Champ,” a six-week-old miniature Doberman Pinscher, weighing approximately 800 grams at time of death, died as a result of opioid intoxication after Nicole Holland allegedly allowed him to ingest heroin from a plate while she was in the process of consuming heroin.
State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Oswego County SPCA and the Cornell University Pathology Department.
Danielle N. Austin, 32, of Fulton, first offense DWI, March 19, appearance ticket.
Francis L. Symborski, 75, of Oswego, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, March 19, arraigned and released on pre-trial release. This incident is pending investigation.
Matthew S. Conway, 30, of Central Square, criminal mischief, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 20, held.
Adam J. Pallotta, 34, of Syracuse, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, March 20, appearance ticket.
Jacob W. Matzel, 19, of Chittenango, first offense DWI, first offense aggravated DWI with child, endangering the welfare of a child, March 21, appearance ticket.
Nicholas L. Mccarty, 24, of Oswego, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 21, held.
Mark P. Heenan, 65, of Pulaski, second-degree criminal contempt, March 22, appearance ticket.
Madalynn Y. Lebeau, 20, of Pennellville, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, March 22, appearance ticket.
Daryl J. Theetge, 34, of Liverpool, petit larceny, March 22, appearance ticket.
Judith A. Tassone, 44, of Phoenix, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, March 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Shane P. Hayne, 26, of Central Square, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, March 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Chandrakant Jagrutiben, 45, of Brewerton, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, March 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Paige M. Coe, 36, of Richland, criminal mischief, March 23, appearance ticket.
Jesse J. Baye, 39, of West Monroe, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, March 23, appearance ticket.
Colton A. Thompson, 27, of Central Square, aggravated unlicensed operation, March 24, appearance ticket.
Vincent B. Cook, 51, of Central Square, issuing a bad check, March 24, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.