Oswego County Sheriff’s Office:
Douglas W. Bradford, 28, of 24 Birch Lane, Scriba, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 3, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Tara M. Gardner, 42, of 1061 County Route 6, Volney, third-degree criminal trespass, April 3, scheduled to appear, Town of Granby Court, April 3.
Shannon L. Coir, 32, of 224 Carlson Drive, N. Syracuse, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 3, scheduled to answer to the charges, Town of Granby Court, April 19.
Cayla E. Newcombe, 28, of 130 Cedarwood Drive, Granby, bench warrant, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 4, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua M. Sweeney, 28, of 27 Potter Rd., West Monroe, arrest warrant, April 7, held to await arraignment in CAP Court..
Daniel H. Feliciano, 25, of 2603 County Route 7, Oswego, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Martin D. Sova, 36, of 163 E. Third St., Oswego, arrest warrant, April 8, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Matthew T. Skardinski, 32, of 3030 Green St., Syracuse, bench warrant, April 9, held to await arraignment in CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Edward J. Szymanski, 38, homeless, arrest warrant, March 30.
Jason R. Keffer, 39, of 613 Clark St., Fulton, arrest warrant, March 31.
Margaret Shirley Elizabeth Mothersell, 28, of 1075 State Route 49, Constantia, second-degree criminal impersonation, bench warrant, March 31.
Sonya R. Ellison, 29, of 264 Shanty Creek Rd., Hastings, no license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 1.
Bryan J. Orlosky, 33, of 608 E. Broadway, Fulton, bench warrant, April 2.
Joseph M. Bennett, 34, of 35 Patrick Cir., Fulton, bench warrant, April 2.
Jeremy Prince, 28, of 117 E. Manlius St., Syracuse, bench warrant, April 2.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, of 2097 County Route 13, Altmar, disorderly conduct, April 4.
Andres Perez, 29, homeless, disorderly conduct, April 4.
Patrick Courtney, 30, of 309 John St., Syracuse, bench warrant, April 5.
George C. Manford Jr., 45, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, resisting arrest, bench warrant, April 6.
Jennifer L. Vail, 39, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, bench warrant, April 6.
Thomas D. Demott, 45, of 258 S. Third St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 7.
Cyndal M. Fredenburg, 33, of 420 S. Sixth St., Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, April 7.
Zachary M. Grealis, 24, of 122 Rochester St., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, April 7.
Amber Michelle Pratt, 31, homeless, petit larceny, bench warrant, April 7.
Tristan Eugene Zody, 22, homeless, bench warrant, April 8.
Alisa Racheal Smith, 27, of 19 W. First St. N., Fulton, bench warrant, April 8.
Dennis M. Richardson III, 20, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, April 8.
Taylor M. Murphy, 29, of 3 Lathrop St., Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, second degree harassment, April 8.
Anthony J. Smith, 31, homeless, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, April 8.
Jenien Roxanna Janaro, 42, of 309 W. Broadway, Fulton, petit larceny, April 9.
Tyrone J. Patterson, 24, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, second-degree menacing, April 9.
Mathew David Winn, 25, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, April 9.
Kevin M. Ward, 35, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, bench warrant, April 9.
Gerald E. Ellis Sr., 62, homeless, unspecified violation of local law, trespass, April 9.
Timothy F. Carlin, 60, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, second-degree aggravated harassment, April 10.
Kimberley A. Printup-Reid, 47, of 511 S. Fourth St., Fulton, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 10.
Heather Lynn Davis, 27, of 47 E. Fifth St., Oswego, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, April 10; second degree criminal contempt, April 11.
Scott Allen Milliman, 50, of 416 Rochester St., Fulton, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unspecified violation of local law, April 10.
State police:
William L. Smith, 41, of Fulton, first-degree forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, April 8, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of Fulton, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, April 8, appearance ticket. This incident is pending - with evidence.
Jordan J. Spencer, 26, of Oswego, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 8, appearance ticket.
Michael J. Cowles, 55, of Lorraine, petit larceny, April 10, held.
Michael J. Rosario, 26, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment, April 10, held.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, of Fulton, two counts criminal mischief, April 9, appearance ticket.
Darren R. Denny, 37, of Central Square, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, April 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Nathaniel J. Okyere-Bour, 27, of Watertown, first offense DWI, April 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Allan K. Garrett, 29, of Constantia, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, April 10, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Audrianna J. Lanzafame, 22, of Central Square, second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 10, appearance ticket.
Shanna M. Wood, 41, of Granby, fourth-degree criminal mischief, April 10, held.
Sean M. Bryan, 40, of Oswego, first-degree criminal contempt, April 10, held.
Jesse R. Russell, 30, of Oswego, second-degree menacing, April 11, appearance ticket.
Mark T. Dudden, 33, of Fulton, first offense DWI, April 11, appearance ticket.
Tyler A. Crandall, 28, of Sherburne, New York, petit larceny, April 13, appearance ticket.
Cassandra L. Gallipeau, 22, of Liverpool, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, April 13, appearance ticket.
Kayla J. Shephard, 34, of Hastings, second-degree burglary, April 14, held.
Amy N. Reynolds, 34, of West Monroe, petit larceny, April 13, appearance ticket.
Keven J. Warner, 35, of Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, April 13.
David P. Trapp, 38, of Baldwinsville, second-degree criminal contempt, April 14, held.
Michael W. Hon, 31, of Cicero, second-degree criminal contempt, April 14, appearance ticket.
Dana J. Boyden, 39, of Oswego, petit larceny, April 14, appearance ticket.
Justin J. Fellows, 38, of Oswego, petit larceny, April 14, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.